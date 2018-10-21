Turkey President Erdogan To Reveal ‘Naked Truth’ Of Jamal Khashoggi’s Death In ‘Full Detail’ On Tuesday

Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is cornered.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to reveal in “full detail” the “naked truth” of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera.

Washington Post columnist and Saudi Arabian defector Khashoggi went missing from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Soon, reports citing Turkish officials suggested that Saudi Arabia had sent agents to brutally kill Khashoggi. After days of silence and amid mounting international pressure, Saudi Arabia admitted to killing the journalist but said he died in a “fist-fight” after a two-star Saudi general had gone rogue and acted on his own without the approval of crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Since then, the Middle Eastern country has provided different versions, all of which are failing to gain credibility.

Now Turkey contends Saudi Arabia’s version of the events that transpired in the Saudi embassy is not accurate, with president Erdogan announcing in a speech that he would reveal to the world what actually happened on October 2.

“I will make my statement about this issue on Tuesday at the party group meeting,” Erdogan said, before pointing out that his government’s investigation will reveal the truth once and for all.

“We are looking for justice here and this will be revealed in all its naked truth, not through some ordinary steps but in all its naked truth.”

This is the first time that Turkey’s head of state has spoken about the matter since Khashoggi’s disappearance, even as pro-Turkish newspapers had identified that 15 people had been sent by Saudi Arabia to kill the journalist. But Saudi Arabia claimed 18 people had gone to Istanbul, and now Erdogan says the discrepancy in the Turkish and Saudi Arabian versions will become clear in less than two days.

“Why did 15 people come here; why were 18 people detained? All of this must be explained in full detail,” Erdogan said, according to Financial Times. “On Tuesday, these things will be explained in a very different way at the group meeting [of Turkey’s ruling party]. There I will go into these details.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip #Erdogan said that he will announce on Tuesday details of #Turkey’s investigation into the case of Saudi citizen and journalist Jamal #Khashoggi.https://t.co/0FZqAx8RlV — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 21, 2018

The world will watch will bated breath what Turkey’s president reveals on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia’s relationship with its Western allies is under increasing strain in light of the journalist’s death, and while European countries including the UK, France, and Germany are already threatening diplomatic sanctions against the Middle Eastern nation, the United States under the leadership of President Trump has refused to chide crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman so far, and in fact, has shown trust in the official version as narrated by Saudi Arabia. But all that could change come Tuesday.