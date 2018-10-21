Hailey Baldwin Wanted Courthouse Wedding To Prove It Wasn’t ‘Some Crazy Fling’ With Justin Bieber, Per ‘Elle’

After news broke that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were engaged, there were some happy fans and doubters. Those in the critic’s corner included rumors that Selena Gomez’ family thought that the entire relationship was a “joke,” detailed the Inquisitr. In fact, the family believed that it wasn’t “real love,” and that Hailey was merely a “rebound” after his on-again, off-again relationship with Selena turned sour.

For Hailey, comments like these were not welcome. She finally got her man’s attention after years, and it sounds like she knew exactly what she was doing when she suggested the quick courthouse wedding. This is what a source revealed, according to Elle.

“The city hall marriage was [Hailey’s] idea. It was ‘you and me against the world. Let’s show [everyone] we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.”

The source also added that “Hailey is a very bright girl. She’s not just blindly adoring Justin and doing whatever he wants.”

In addition to the secret courthouse wedding, the two have also been spotted looking at Demi Lovato’s property for sale. Plus, Hailey is putting her stamp on the marriage by going a step further and copyrighting her new name, Hailey Bieber.

And while the marriage was good news for Hailey, there has been speculation that it pushed Selena Gomez over the edge, contributing to the emotional breakdown that left her hospitalized, described the Inquisitr.

And while Bieber was obviously upset about his ex Selena’s hospitalization, he’s still keeping Hailey a “priority,” according to The Mirror. This is what a source revealed about the situation.

“For Justin, there’s always going to be a soft spot in his heart for Selena because you don’t just stop loving someone and caring about someone, especially when they’re going through a difficult time like she is, but he’s still totally infatuated with Hailey and he’s made Hailey his priority.”

In addition, recent news about Selena has also pointed to her low white blood cell counts as being a reason for her hospitalization, said the Hollywood Life. These low cell counts can be attributed to her lupus diagnosis, as well as for her prior kidney transplant.

In other news, around the time that Hailey and Justin announced their surprise engagement, another celebrity did the same: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. That couple has since dissolved their engagement, as rumors point to the death of Ariana’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, as one of the reasons for the split.