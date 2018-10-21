Cardi B Refuses To Be Baited Into A Feud With Ariana Grande

Cardi B went on the defensive after a fake screenshot suggesting she agreed Grande was a 'lil hoe' surfaced online.

Everyone has an opinion — good or otherwise — regarding Ariana Grande’s whirlwind dating history. Cardi B, however, is not one of those people. The 26-year-old rapper went on the defensive last night on Twitter. Sharing the screenshot of what appeared to be Instagram activity of the rapper liking a post referring to Grande as a “lil hoe,” Cardi B slammed the screenshot as fake and photoshopped.

“Ya gotta do better with the photoshopping,” Cardi B exclaimed to her 4.09 million Twitter followers.

She added as she explained why the screenshot was photoshopped.

“Y is a little cut off in the corner…you kids need to find a hobby,LEAVE ME ALONE.”

In less than 24 hours, Cardi B’s tweet had been retweeted just shy of 3,000 times and liked just over 25,000 times. Over 600 of her followers also took the time to leave a comment on the post.

“It’s really sad that some people put so much effort into starting a fight between other celebs,” one individual said in the comment section of the tweet.

“Let them know,” a second follower chimed in.

Many of Cardi B’s followers thanked the rapper for taking the time to call out the screenshot for being fake.

The original post featured pictures of Ariana getting cozy with five different guys. The post included her with her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

Ya gotta do better with the photoshopping the “Y” is a little cut off in the corner ????????????????…you kids need to find a hobby ,LEAVE ME ALONE pic.twitter.com/7dI3cfHMcs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 21, 2018

As those who follow Grande know, the post was coined by many to be “especially cruel” considering the young singer is currently having a pretty difficult time. Grande recently called it quits with her fiancé, Pete. Moreover, she has been struggling emotionally to deal with the death of her late ex-boyfriend, Miller.

Despite being quick to shut down any looming bad blood between her and Grande, the rapper is not opposed to a good celebrity feud. As Cardi B’s social media following knows, she has been in a pretty heated off-and-on feud with Nicki Minaj for a while now. The two artists even got in an altercation during New York Fashion Week.

In fact, according to E News, the internet believes Nicki threw some new shade at Cardi B via her new track titled “Transformer.”

“Some call me Nicki, but some call me Megatron. I’m stopping bags and I don’t need a red octagon,” she raps in the track.

Another line from the track also has fans thinking that Nicki is throwing some shade in Cardi B’s direction.

“Four albums in, pull a milli for a show. While these b****es is servin’ Milli Vanilli on the low.”

For now, Cardi B has made it clear if she gets into a celebrity feud, it won’t be because of a fake screenshot.