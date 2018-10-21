Nina Dobrev Shares Beach Bikini Shot, Smiling & Lying In The Sand

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev took to popular social media platform Instagram recently to share an image of sunny days and luxurious relaxation to her 16.3 million followers. The Degrassi: The Next Generation starlet has taken to posting some beach scenery over the past day or two, revealing that she is soaking in what remains of the sun before we enter another cold and chilly winter season.

In this most recent image, Dobrev is pictured reclining on her back in the sand, a thin and brightly colored beach towel beneath her. The angle of the shot is an extreme one, Dobrev’s selfie panning down her body to reveal that she is wearing a polka dot bikini top in what appears to be a navy hue. One long leg can be seen rising up against the horizon, a cerulean blue sky that meets a row of brightly painted beach houses. The star of The Vampire Diaries is smiling earnestly in the snapshot, clearly loving her fun in the sun. A pair of transparent rose-colored sunglasses rests on her slight nose, and her dark brown hair is mostly tucked behind her head.

An ornate assortment of bracelets winds their way about the wrist of her left hand, which is also holding the camera. One particular charm notably dangles from her wrist — a brassy-finish key that bears the simple inscription of “balance.”

A second key joins the first, but is mostly obscured by a playful crimson tassel. It also appears that Dobrev is using a pair of denim jeans or slacks as an impromptu pillow, though it does not appear to be offering much in the way of neck support.

Dobrev’s enormous fanbase is clearly enjoying her sun-kissed pictures, giving her most recent post over 185,000 likes and an innumerable amount of comments in less than an hour since the share has been live. Nina Dobrev’s Instagram share from yesterday took the happiness factor to a whole new level, introducing a furry friend to the proceedings.

Likely taken the same day, yesterday’s image shows the actress in a state of surprised elation as she cuddles her young dog, Maverick. As People details, Dobrev had adopted the mischievous puppy in April of 2017, following the loss of her 18-year-old tabby cat. It appears that Maverick wasn’t one to be left out of the beach day, joining her den mother for her sandy excursion.

Maverick was adopted by Dobrev from a non-profit animal rescue organization in Los Angeles, The Pet Care Foundation.