Kendall Jenner Shares Flashback Video For Sister Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

Kendall Jenner sent a birthday wish to her sister Kim Kardashian on Instagram on Sunday via a video that included clips of Kim and her family in years gone by. The opening scene shows Kardashian walking into a surprise birthday party followed by her blowing out candles on a birthday cake. Next is what appears to be a clip of Kim on Thanksgiving Day 1997 saying that she’s thankful for her family and the life they lead and then several short scenes of Kim and her sisters as children. The video includes statements about the unity and strength of the Kardashian family and, perhaps most touching, a shot of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney with their father Robert Kardashian. The birthday tribute is full of images of everyone in the Kardashian clan over the years from childhood to the present day.

Sunday is Kim’s 38th birthday, but her birthday celebration began a day early with special gifts from her husband Kanye West. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim shared images of her gift from Kanye to Twitter in a video featuring a man in a white suit playing the piano with huge flower arrangements accenting various places around the room. Kardashian expressed her thanks in her tweet.

“The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!!”

SEE PHOTOS: Happy birthday Kim! Take a look back at Kim Kardashian’s hottest moments on her 38th birthdayhttps://t.co/SzAmpwPMBt pic.twitter.com/nSIPUHCDFj — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 21, 2018

Kendall Jenner was in the news earlier this week when a stalker named John Ford violated a restraining order. E! News reported that court records indicate that 37-year-old Ford has trespassed on Jenner’s property four times, once while she was home. The most recent trespassing incidents were this week. The first was on Tuesday when he showed up on the 22-year-old’s front porch and was arrested before being freed after posting $20,000 in bail. He was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal trespass and violating a restraining order. This time, his bail was raised to $30,000. Jenner stated in court records, “As a result of Mr. Ford’s repeated stalking, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, emotional distress.” The stalking charges go back to July when Ford was first charged with trespassing and was ordered to stay away from Jenner. Kendall lashed out at the press about how she believes they enable celebrity stalkers.