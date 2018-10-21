‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Jack And Phyllis Make Up!

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 22 through 26 bring disaster for the Abbott family, trouble for Mariah, a shock for Cane, and failure for Nick.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) connects with Jack (Peter Bergman) in the wake of her demolished relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson), according to She Knows Soaps. After all this time, Phyllis admits that what she and Billy did to Jack is horrible, but Jack says he forgave her a long time ago. The thing is, while Jack wants to start a new relationship with Phyllis — given his happiness to do so several weeks ago when Summer tried to arrange it — Phyllis may not be at that point. Only time will tell.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finds herself in danger. For some reason, an unknown person is calling her and merely breathing at the other end of the line. This information upsets Sharon (Sharon Case), who is certain it has something to do with the person who’s blackmailing the women keeping the secret about J.T. Of course, the crazy caller could be an obsessed fan, considering Mariah took over for Hilary at GC Buzz.

Dina (Marla Adams) catches Kyle (Michael Mealor) red-handed in the act of shredding the vital document at Jabot. Later, Jack reads the record, before proceeding to finish destroying it. However, not long after, Traci (Beth Maitland) finds the remains of the paper, and she pieces the whole thing back together, learning the shocking truth about what Dina and John wanted for Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Will a secret document destroy the Abbott’s empire or devastate their family? Find out this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/7vhOKWCfH4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 21, 2018

Cane (Daniel Goddard) gets stunning news when he tries to visit Lily (Christel Khalil) at Walworth. He skipped out on his last visit, and now Cane wants to make amends. Unfortunately, he’s not able to, and Lily’s escape from reality may have something to do with it.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) warns Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to back off Sharon. Rey’s married, but there’s definite chemistry between the co-workers. Plus, Rey now lives above Crimson Lights, so he and Sharon see a lot of each other. Even though Nick is determined to win back his ex-fiance’s love, Sharon remains firm with him. Sharon is finished with Nick after their latest failed relationship. She’s ready to move on, and for Sharon, Nick isn’t part of her future aside from the children they share.

Finally, Ashley makes an unexpected announcement as the actress’s departure date nears. Something will lead Ashley out of Genoa City soon, and it’s bound to be a surprising twist, according to an Inquisitr report.