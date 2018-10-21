Olivia Culpo Flaunts Chest, Plunging Neckline In Seductive Minidress

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo took to Instagram earlier today to share a truly seductive snapshot with her 3.3 million followers. Well known for her provocative poses juxtaposed with a classy and sophisticated aesthetic, Culpo continues to stun her admirers the world over with her intimate yet innovative imagery.

In her most recent share, Culpo is pictured in a seated position at what appears to be a luxurious venue. Her top — a salmon-hued sparkling dress that fit loosely and tied about the waist — featured a drastically plunging neckline that revealed much of the model’s chest and upper abdomen. The expanse of skin on display is meant to titillate the audience, an amalgamation of mid-20th century style and modern excess that represents so much of Culpo’s signature sensuality.

The former beauty queen is perfectly poised, one arm splayed behind her to support herself while the other hand is raised to show off some large brassy jewelry. A chunky bangle is draped across her wrist while an oval ring with a similar finish rests lightly on her finger, both catching the camera flash and reflecting the light back at the lens. Long, luxurious lashes and expertly manicured eyebrows frame Culpo’s chocolate brown eyes. Her iconic chestnut tresses are styled simply, parted in a classical look that sees her locks falling cleanly about her shoulders.

Joining the model in the photographic frame is a tall, fluted wine glass filled with what appears to be blush or rosé. Culpo is backgrounded by a plush purple booth in a half-moon shape and ornate black and gold wallpaper in a vintage print. Strands of pearls and a bit of brush add the final visual elements to the coordinated camera work.

Olivia Culpo’s massive Instagram following seems to like the snapshot as well, offering up over 42,000 likes and more than 200 comments on the image since the share went live approximately an hour ago, as of the writing of this article.

As FootwearNews relays, Culpo was wearing the minidress out for an event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. It would appear that expensive wine was not the only thing on table for Culpo that evening, as she revealed in a Twitter share from the event in question that she was also able to get her hands on some sugary sweets in the form of cake pops.

Famous for her figure and for her elegance, it is clear that Culpo has become a world-class influencer. Having hopped between Miami, Paris, and Los Angeles over the course of the last two weeks, it appears that there’s no shortage of demand to have the internationally renowned fashion legend show up at one’s five-star event. For her part, Culpo seems to take it all in stride — a true professional in every sense of the word.