Iggy Azalea Shows Off In Busty Snakeskin Bandeau On Instagram

Australian rapper and model Iggy Azalea took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to show off her world-famous curves in an entirely provocative ensemble.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Azalea has captured the public’s imagination with racy or sultry social media snapshots, having posed just a few days ago with cartoon icon Hello Kitty while opting out of wearing pants in the process, as the Inquisitr detailed.

In today’s image, however, the focus is entirely on the model as she strikes a seductive pose, the camera firmly fixated on her upper body. The centerpiece of the outfit Iggy is sporting is a tight bandeau made of what appears to be synthetic snakeskin in an orange and navy hue. A statement belt of the same material and pattern joins the fitted top, resting at a jaunty angle just below the bottom hemline. The garments leave little to the imagination, offering up an expanse of exposed skin that shows off the young starlets nearly flawless complexion.

Iggy Azalea has chosen to wear her hair pulled back in a tight ponytail, her signature platinum blonde locks mostly obscured from view. Impossibly long lashes frame her dark eyes, and a hot fuchsia lip gloss adorns her pouting, parted lips. Perfectly sculpted eyebrows and natural beauty marks complete the entire aesthetic, showing that Azalea knows the components of attraction and glamour like few others.

The model is backgrounded in the Instagram share by what appears to be a modest but modern apartment. The image filter applied to the shot makes the proceedings look sunbleached, almost vintage in their visual appeal. It would seem that Azalea’s fans and followers also find her coy look appealing, having showered the snapshot with over 100,000 likes and more than 700 comments in less than an hour after her post had gone live. The caption attached to the picture gives a shout-out to red-hot style brand Fashion Nova, which Azalea has collaborated with in the past.

Iggy Azalea has made headlines most recently for the unfortunate cancellation of her planned “Bad Girls” North American tour, as Variety details. Speculation that the rapper’s long exit from the musical spotlight perhaps contributed to sagging sales and flagging interest in live events has run rampant over the announcement, joining calls from some of Azalea’s critics — well-intentioned or otherwise — that she perhaps focus on her burgeoning modeling career instead.

For her part, Azalea seems to be downplaying all such commentary, outright suggesting that some of it is offensive and marginalizing, Yahoo! Lifestyle relays. In response to a Twitter troll that suggested Azalea “needs to leave the mic and model more,” the Australian rapper replied that the commenter should “stop telling women ‘look pretty & stop having a voice’ in 2018.”