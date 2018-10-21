Watch Inter Milan Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Milan Derby Online

One of Europe's oldest and most celebrated rivalries takes center stage on Sunday, as Inter Milan and AC Milan square off in the 222nd Milan Derby.

The focus of European football will zero in on the San Siro this Sunday, when one of the continent’s most venerable and heated rivalries, Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, takes center stage in the 222nd — per Maglia Rossenera — Milan Derby, in a match that will live stream from the San Siro stadium.

In the previous 221 Milan Derby matches, Inter has won 78 times while AC Milan has taken 76 victories, with 67 games ending in a draw. But with Inter Milan sitting in third place, nine points off the leader and defending champions Juventus, and AC Milan still sitting in 11th after a slow start to the 2018/2019 Serie A season, oddsmakers have placed the “home” team, Inter, as favorites in the match, according to The Mirror. While the two teams have shared the San Siro for the last 71 years, Sunday’s Milan Derby is marked as an Inter Milan home game.

Both sides reported in healthy for the always-momentous contest, with AC Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso naming both former Inter star and Uruguay international Diego Laxalt to his team, along with Mattia Caldara, who was signed from Juventus over the summer, according to Sempre Inter.

Another Uruguayan international, midfielder Matias Vecino, is repeatedly healthy for Inter, despite picking up what looked like an injury playing for his national team over the international break, as Sempre Inter reported.

Uruguayan international, Matias Vecino is reportedly healthy to play for Inter Milan in the Mean Derby Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Milan Derby clash pitting third-place Inter Milan against 11th-place AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, October 21. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Sunday night.

Both teams face off in their best form of the young season. After a grinding start, AC Milan has won two straight Serie A games and three overall — including the Rossoneri‘s win over Greek side Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League — and now have 12 points from their seven matches, with a game in hand over every team above them, per Sky Sports. Inter, however, have four straight wins in the league and six overall including a pair of UEFA Champions League victories, and appear poised to make a run at the top spot, currently held by Juventus.

Watch a history of the Inter Milan vs. AC Milan derby rivalry courtesy of Rabana TV, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. AC Milan Derby della Madonnina match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the newly inaugurated, online sports network from sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Rossoneri derby clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Sunday San Siro showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, be sure to consult LiveSoccerTV.com.