Search For Missing Teen Jayme Closs Continues As Investigators Receive More Than 1,000 Tips

A lack of information about the night she was abducted has hindered the search as authorities are unable to issue a description of her abductor or their vehicle.

As the search for missing teen Jayme Closs inches toward the one-week mark, investigators are reporting that they have received over 1,000 tips and have done a thorough follow-up on over 800 of them. ABC News reported on Wisconsin’s Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald’s Saturday statement on the case.

“We are using every resource available and have conducted hundreds of interviews, multiple searches, and are using the technical and forensic expertise of our state and federal resources to locate the person or persons who committed this offense and to locate Jayme.”

911 received a call just before 1:00 a.m. Monday. The dispatcher traced the call to the cell phone belonging to Jayme’s mother Denise. No one spoke to the 911 dispatcher who answered the call, but yelling could clearly be heard in the background. The dispatcher reportedly made multiple efforts to return the call but was unable to reach anyone or leave a voice mail message. Attempts to reach someone through the home’s landline were also made, but authorities found that the phone had been disconnected.

The dispatcher sent three officers to the Closs home, and they arrived within four minutes according to Fox News. James Closs greeted officers at the kicked-in front door. Officers first reported a possible suicide attempt. Within five minutes, both 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James Closs were down and unresponsive. Jayme Closs was nowhere to be found. Investigators cleared her as a suspect in the shooting because of the kicked-in front door. They believe she was present when her parents were killed and was abducted following their murder. They believe her life is in danger but that she is still alive according to 10TV.

911 logs tell grim tale of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs' disappearance and parents' murder https://t.co/Sii1CpCOvF pic.twitter.com/lp0wv3Autt — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2018

Sheriff Fitzgerald said the case is his department’s top priority and that his team is working around the clock to find 13-year-old Jayme and the person who abducted her and killed her parents.

“We are using every resource available, and have conducted hundreds of interviews, multiple searches, and are using the technical and forensic expertise of our state and federal resources to locate the person or persons who committed this offense and to locate Jayme.”

The teen is currently at the top of the FBI’s Missing List. Due to a lack of information about what took place in the Closs’s Wisconsin home that night, investigators have been unable to issue a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. There was no gun found at the scene.