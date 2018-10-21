Iggy Azalea Strikes A Provocative Pose In Lavender Bush

The Aussie rapper is known for her steamy social media stream.

Iggy Azalea has some extra time on her hands now that her “Bad Girls” U.S. tour has been canceled. The Australian rapper posted a provocative pose to Instagram on a sunny Sunday morning. Azalea didn’t mince words after posing for two new photos in a strapless white bikini while laying in a lush lavender bush on her property.

The “Fancy” singer wore bright red lipstick and captioned two suggestive Instagram snaps with, “I bet my gardeners wonder why the bushes always f***ed up.”

The post quickly received over 370,000 likes and a slew of comments from Iggy Azalea’s 12.4 million followers, with many fans describing the singing superstar as “beautiful,” “perfect,” and a “queen.”

You can see Iggy Azalea’s seductive pose and her raunchy caption here.

Iggy Azalea is known for her steamy social media stream. As the Inquisitr previously shared, earlier this week the 28-year-old singer, who recently confirmed she is dating rapper 23-year-old Playboi Carti, posed for a sexy snap with a plush Hello Kitty toy in just her underwear. In recent days, she also posted snaps in a white tank as she rocked pink hair. You can see one of Azalea’s most recent Instagram photos below.

Iggy Azalea shot to success in 2014 with her album The New Classic, but her career was sidelined after a series of social media dust-ups, feuds with the press, and canceled tour dates.

“Before it was like, ‘We’re at the top of the mountain, and we have to stay at the top,'” Azalea admitted to Billboard earlier this year. “I slid down the mountain a bit.”

Ahead of her comeback album, Azalea reflected on her whirlwind year in the spotlight.

“In the way anybody looks back on life: there are moments that I loved, and there are moments where I cringe. I think it’s as simple as an outfit you wore at a party… or like when you’re grown up and you look back at your college days. You look back at it with love, and there are other things you were like, ‘Oh God, I was such an idiot.’ I’m not on top anymore, honey. I’m still here, cleaning up the mess now. At least now, though, I have some perspective on it.”

Earlier this month, Iggy Azalea announced the cancelation of her “Bad Girls” tour with fellow female rapper CupcakKe. It is the second tour Azalea has been forced to cancel in less than four years. Azalea did not elaborate on the reason behind the cancellation, but later tweeted to fans, “All I can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”

Based on her social media feed, Iggy Azalea has that smiling thing down.