Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, & Luke Bryan To Perform At CMAs

There is less than a month to go until the November 14 date set for this year’s Country Music Awards, and the first round of performers has been announced.

According to One Country, the 52nd annual CMA lineup will include a group of artists who have all been nominated for this year’s awards. Among those taking the stage will be Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Of course, more performances will continue to be announced prior to the show in the coming weeks. “Country Music’s Biggest Night” will be airing live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 14, starting from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m./CT on ABC.

Aside from the performers, it has also been revealed back in August this year by One Country that Underwood and Brad Paisley will be co-hosting the show together again for the 11th year in a row. The pair first hosted together in 2008, and have been a comic and much-loved duo ever since.

Their opening sequence has seen them taking the mickey out of everyone from Taylor Swift to president’s Barrack Obama and Donald Trump over the years.

The year that Underwood was pregnant with her son, Isaiah, Paisley was even awarded the honor of sharing the baby’s gender with the world during the awards show. With the “Before He Cheats” singer recently announcing her second pregnancy, fans will be hoping for another big reveal this year as the duo take the stage together again.

Underwood made her first appearance at the CMAs in 2006 when she received her first nomination. Since then, she has gone on to be nominated for a further 29 awards. She has won the CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year four times already and is nominated for the same award this year for the 13th time.

Of the first round of performers announced for the show, Bryan, Chesney, and Urban have been nominated for Entertainer of the Year; Old Dominion has been nominated for Vocal Group of the Year; Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” has been nominated in a number of categories, including Music Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year, while the pair has also been given a nomination in the Vocal Duo of the Year category; Ballerini has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

ABC details the full list of nominees for this year’s installment.

The final round of voting concludes on October 23.