Brooklyn Witches Hex Justice Brett Kavanaugh As Catholic Exorcist Countermands Curse

"If his d–k shrivels up and falls off, great," said male witch Dakota Bracciale.

A coven of self-proclaimed witches in Brooklyn, New York, gathered on October 20 to cast a group hex on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as part of an occult ritual to target “all rapists.”

For the record, Kavanaugh has never been accused of rape.

The cursing ceremony was led by male witch Dakota Bracciale, who said a group of 60 witches carved Kavanaugh’s name in a black candle, doused it in “Revenge Oil,” and set it on fire.

Bracciale admitted that he’s not sure how potent the hex will be, or whether it will even work.

“If his d–k shrivels up and falls off, great, but I don’t think that’s something realistic to hope for,” Dakota Bracciale told the New York Post.

A Dozen Christians Protested Outside

The event was organized by Catland Books, an occult bookstore in Brooklyn.

The group hex was followed by a second ritual called “The Rites of the Scorned One,” whose purpose was to provide emotional support to people who felt they have been wronged and/or scorned.

Witch Lindsay Von Wener, 26, said she believes hexes do work.

“If you put it out there, then it’ll happen,” she said. “If you watch Oprah, then you know how to do witchcraft.”

Outside the hexing venue in Brooklyn, a dozen Christian protesters tried to counteract the curse by praying to God to protect Justice Kavanaugh. “We’re praying against their hexes,” one said.

Across the country in California, a Catholic exorcist held a special mass to counteract the Brooklyn witches’ hex, as the Inquisitr has reported.

‘These Are Real Evil People’

Father Gary Thomas — the exorcist for the Diocese of San Jose, California — received his exorcism training in Rome, Italy in 2006. Thomas said trying to curse someone is evil — and the witches won’t get away with it.

“The decision to do this against a Supreme Court Justice is a heinous act and says a lot about the character of these people that should not be underestimated or dismissed,” Thomas told the National Catholic Register. “These are real evil people.”

Thomas said the conjuring of evil is not protected free speech and slammed the “Satanic cults” that cast curses on people they don’t like.

“Conjuring up personified evil does not fall under free speech,” said Thomas. “Satanic cults often commit crimes. They murder and sexually abuse everyone in their cult.”

Father Gary Thomas said people in the satanic world have become bolder in the 12 years since he became an exorcist, and he finds the trend alarming. “They are more confident that the general public will be more accepting of the demonic,” he said.