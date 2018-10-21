Trump Voters Think Men Face More Discrimination Than Women, LGBT People, And African Americans, Survey Finds

The results of the poll also point to an increasingly polarized electorate.

In a wide-ranging survey conducted by YouGov and the Economist, a large chunk of Donald Trump voters said that men in America face more discrimination than women, LGBT people, African Americans, or people belonging to other minority groups.

The poll surveyed a total of 1,500 American adults, asking them a wide range of questions from their views on issues of national importance to the performance of Trump as well as that of the key people in his administration. The survey also included questions which pointed to what Americans think of Trump’s temperament, his ideology, and whether or not they approve of the decisions he has taken over the course of his nearly two-year presidency.

One of the most interesting responses, however, came when participants were asked to tell which group which faced the most amount of discrimination in modern America.

“How much discrimination do the following people face in America today?”

Respondents were given choices furnished with different demographic groups and asked to point the ones they thought most likely to face discrimination. Participants who claimed to have voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, inexplicably, seemed to suggest that men in America faced most discrimination when compared to women or its ethnic minorities.

For instance, 49 percent of Trump voters said that men faced “a great deal” to a “fair amount” of discrimination in modern America. Compared to Hillary Clinton voters, that marked a rise of 38 percent with only 11 percent Hillary Clinton voters saying that men faced that sort of discrimination.

When asked about the discrimination faced by other groups, 41 percent of Trump voters said that LGBT people faced discrimination, while only 30 percent of Trump voters said the same for women. As far as African-Africans or Mexican-Americans are concerned, 38 percent and 42 percent of Trump voters said that these groups faced discrimination.

It is quite telling that Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 are most concerned about the discrimination faced by American men than other groups. One of those people they are most likely to consider a victim of this discrimination against men is the president himself, who has repeatedly victimized himself. Trump has maintained that the “deep state” is out there to get him, while also claiming that the Mueller probe is a hoax concocted to target him. It appears his voters trust the president’s words, but not everyone thinks the same way.

The poll also revealed that transgender people in America face the most amount of discrimination when the results are taken cumulatively and not according to party lines, with 46 percent of trans participants saying that they had been verbally harassed in the last one year because of their sexual identity.

“Since taking office, president Trump has been the bully-in-chief, with egregious attacks including ongoing efforts to ban transgender soldiers from openly serving in the military and revoking nondiscrimination protections for trans youth at school,” said Zede Stokes, vice president of programs at LGBT+ advocacy group GLAAD, according to the Independent.