‘RHOBH’ Stars Share Photos From Camille Grammer’s Stunning Wedding To David C. Meyer

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran tied the knot in Hawaii.

Camille Grammer had a fairytale wedding, complete with a rainbow in the sky. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tied the knot with longtime love David C. Meyer at a private beach club in Kohala, Hawaii on Saturday as her Bravo co-stars looked on.

The wedding guest list included Grammer’s RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp, according to People. Richards and Grammer’s 16-year-old daughter, Mason, were bridesmaids during the ceremony, while her 14-year-old son, Jude, walked her down the aisle. Grammer, who was previously married to Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, called her son’s role in the wedding “very special.”

Several of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars shared photos of Camille Grammer’s Hawaiian-inspired rehearsal dinner and outdoor ceremony to social media.

Grammer teased her wedding plans to Us Weekly earlier this year, saying she wanted it to have an “authentic” Hawaiian feel. Bravo noted that Grammer owns a home on “the big island” and planned to incorporate “a lot of the local Hawaiian tradition” including flame-throwers and conch shell-blowers. Grammer also teased that her wedding party would wear a Hawaiian “banana leaf pattern.”

Following the wedding ceremony at the private beach club that overlooked the ocean, pals Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp both hit their Instagram Story to share snippets from the gorgeous wedding festivities. Richards even captured a rainbow in the sky, a priceless photo op backdrop that no amount of the Real Housewives stars’ money could buy.

Ahead of the wedding, Camille and her fiancé celebrated their engagement with an intimate rehearsal dinner. In a photo posted by Dorit Kemsley, the future bride looked stunning in a white maxi dress as she posed with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

Notably missing from all of the festivities in Hawaii were Grammer’s fellow RHOBH stars Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, and Denise Richards. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Vanderpump did not attend the ceremony amid rumors of a feud with her RHOBH castmates, although she was invited to the wedding.

Meanwhile, pop singer Erika Jayne was performing in Chicago as part of her “Pretty Mess Tour.” And Denise Richards, who is currently shooting a Christmas movie with I Dream of Jeanie star Barbara Eden and pal Patrick Muldoon, posted to Instagram to reveal that she had a late night of filming in Connecticut.

Camille Grammer began dating David C. Meyer, a lawyer, in 2016 and got engaged to him last year. The couple’s wedding will likely be shown on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.