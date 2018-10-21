‘B&B’ Spoilers: Ridge Destroys Spencer Sword Necklace

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 29 promise that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) still has pent-up emotions about Bill’s (Don Diamont) interference in his family’s life. After Bill is thrown off his balcony and is fighting for his life in the hospital, it appears as if Ridge still has not let go of the fact that Bill and Steffy had a romp in bed, or that Bill kissed his wife.

According to She Knows Soaps, Ridge will vent his frustrations on Wednesday, October 31. He will destroy an important Spencer family symbol on this date. There is only one Spencer family symbol that comes to mind, and that is the Spencer sword necklace which Quinn designed for him. Fans know that both Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) also used to wear this symbol as signs that they were Spencers. For the short period that Bill and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were also together, she also wore his sword necklace. It seems as if Ridge may destroy the very symbol of strength and determination which has become synonymous with Dollar Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal that Brooke will share a tender moment with Bill. She will try to bring him out of his coma with a sweet gesture. The pair have leaned on each other the last few months and have definitely become closer.

Bill confided in Brooke about the custody case, while she vented her frustrations about Ridge choose his daughter’s line over hers. But Bill took things too far and kissed Brooke twice. When Steffy saw the two of them in an embrace, she told her father and that is when Ridge exploded. He firmly believes that Bill is after his wife, even though Brooke has told him that Bill was just expressing his gratitude for her support.

It is possible that Ridge walks in on the heartwarming scene of Brooke trying to get Bill out of a coma, and then he explodes. It is quite possible that he tries to destroy the family symbol then and there. But if he destroys the sword necklace of a man at death’s door, how will Brooke react?

Spoilers tease that Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is on the verge of ending. They have taken a lot of strain the past few months but always managed to patch things together and make up. It is doubtful whether Brooke will continue to look past her husband’s continued rage and foolish actions. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.