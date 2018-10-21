Watch Saints At Ravens NFL Week 7 Live Stream, Plus Huge Picks & Odds For Baltimore Vs. New Orleans

Drew Brees has beat every other team in the NFL, including the Saints, but he has never found a W against the Ravens, though that may soon change.

If you’re making your NFL Week 7 picks, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens game is providing some tempting odds. NFL experts have given their Week 7 picks, and most of them feel that Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints will finally beat the Baltimore Ravens. As far as the books are concerned, by a very slim amount, most of the money is also predicting that the Ravens will fall to the Saints.

The last time these two teams met was four years ago in 2014, and the Ravens beat the Saints 34-17. Baltimore and New Orleans have played each other just six times in NFL history, and as most fans know, the Ravens lead the Saints 5-1. However, with Drew Brees as their quarterback, New Orleans has never beat Baltimore.

The Ravens seem to have Brees’ number, winning all four of their meetings. The future NFL Hall of Fame signal caller has toppled all 31 other teams in the league, even including the Saints, but Brees has yet to defeat Baltimore. The Ravens’ defense is ranked No. 1 in the NFL, so Brees will certainly have his hands full on Sunday.

However, the legendary quarterback has been on a historic run this year, and with Mark Ingram back, Brees won’t have to throw the ball a million times in this game, though he is clearly capable of doing so. The Saints’ D has been clicking into place, and they aren’t looking to make things easy for the Ravens. Drew Brees could once again make NFL history this season if he topples the one team in the league that has eluded him.

New Orleans has three players ruled out: Andrus Peat (concussion), Taylor Stallworth (Ankle), and Jermon Bushrod. Heartbreakingly, Bushrod and his wife lost their one-week-old newborn daughter on Saturday. Larry Warford had limited practice on Friday due to some back issues, and he is listed as questionable. Alex Lewis has been ruled out for Baltimore due to a neck injury, and three Ravens are listed as questionable: Anthony Averett (hamstring) and Anthony Levine (hamstring) both saw limited and full practice on Friday, respectively, and Marion Humphrey (thigh) did not practice.

How To Live Stream Baltimore vs. New Orleans

On Sunday, the 4-1 Saints will hit the road to M&T Bank Stadium to face the 4-2 Ravens. The NFL action kicks off at 4:05 EST, on FOX. If you’re looking to live stream the contest, as Yahoo Finance documented, there are several different platforms that offer live streaming of NFL games, and they all come with a free trial for new users: FuboTV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In addition, FOX Sports Go will also be live streaming the Saints at the Ravens. If you are on the road and want to live stream the audio, XM Streaming 804 will have the New Orleans feed and XM Streaming 802 will carry the Baltimore feed.

First-Place Saints Fresh Off A Bye Week

The Saints currently sit at the top of the NFC South, and running back Mark Ingram made his return in Week 5 after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. New Orleans is coming off a bye week, and they last played Washington, toppling the Redskins 43-19. As fans know, this was Drew Brees’ historic game, as he passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 yards to become the all-time NFL leading passer.

The 39-year-old signal caller stunningly completed 26 of his 29 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Tre’Quan Smith led the air assault with three receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Hill also found the end zone. As expected, Ingram led the ground report with 16 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Taysom Hill logged five carries for 23 yards and one TD. For the season, the Saints are averaging 36 points per game, leading the NFL.

Defensively, Vonn Bell found eight tackles and Justin Hardee found a pick. Three Saints logged a sack a piece: Marcus Davenport, Cameron Jordan, and Sheldon Rankins. The New Orleans’ defense held the Redskins to 283 total yards, and though they have had back-to-back impressive showings, they are allowing an average of 28 points per game.

Ravens Bounce Back In Week 6

After an uninspiring 12-9 loss to the Browns in Week 5, the Ravens bounced back in Week 6 with a 21-0 blowout victory against the Titans. Joe Flacco completed 25 of his 37 pass attempts for 238 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Michael Crabtree recorded six receptions for 93 yards and a TD. Alex Collins led the ground attack with 19 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns. For the NFL season, the Ravens are averaging 25.5 points per game.

Defensively, it was sack city for Marcus Mariota, as Baltimore managed a whopping 11 total sacks; Za’Darius Smith had three, Patrick Onwuasor recorded two, and six different other Ravens found a sack a piece. The Ravens’ D is leading the NFL in sacks with 26. For the NFL season, the No. 1 ranked Baltimore defense has limited their opponents to 12.8 points per game on average.

NFL Week 7 Picks & Odds For New Orleans Saints At Baltimore Ravens

When this game first opened, the Ravens were favored to beat the Saints with a spread of -2.5. As of the time of this writing, Baltimore is favored against New Orleans with a line of -3. However, most NFL experts are predicting the Saints to win outright, so getting any points against the Ravens is extra tempting if you follow the pundits’ projection.

While the Baltimore defense is certainly an opposing force, New Orleans seemingly puts up points on the scoreboard at will. In their last three victories, as Sports Chat Place documented, the Saints have scored 119 points, and most analysts don’t feel that the Ravens can win in a shootout. The majority of expert NFL Week 7 picks are with taking the free field goal and backing Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to finally beat the Baltimore Ravens.