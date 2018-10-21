Jennifer Lopez Rocks Cleavage Baring Top With Daughter In Tow

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out with her daughter, Emme, over the weekend, and showed off her casual, cool, and sexy mom style during the outing.

According to a recent report by Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez, or JLo as she is called by fans, stepped out hand-in-hand with little Emme wearing a black jumpsuit with white vertical stripes on it. The low cut outfit showed off the singer’s ample cleavage. She also wore a tan V-neck sweater over top.

Lopez accessorized with white shoes, a pair of oversize reflective sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a black leather purse, and silver polish on her nails. She wore her long, brunette hair in a top knot, and donned pink gloss on her lips.

JLo’s daughter, Emme, was photographed wearing a pair of skinny jeans, a white shirt with colorful unicorns, and purple high-top Converse sneakers. She wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and in natural waves as she stayed close to her mother during their day out.

It seems that the outing was a girls day, as Lopez’s son, Max, and her famous boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, were not in attendance for the day date this weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez allegedly suffered from a case of baby fever earlier this year after watching Alex Rodriguez with his children on Father’s Day.

“During Father’s Day she saw a certain side of Alex that impressed her, and seeing all along the father that Alex is has her thinking about maybe trying for one more with Alex,” one insider dished on Lopez’s baby fever.

However, it seems that the baby fever passed quickly after Jennifer realized that she is happy with blending her family with Alex’s, and focusing on making the ex-baseball player her husband in the future.

“After a little more thinking, she’s realizing what they have together already is great, and she would be just as happy with the family she has now. She is actually mostly looking forward to making Alex her future husband instead of her future baby daddy. That is her priority moving forward,” the source added.

Lopez also recently revealed that she is very happy with how her life and relationship with Rodriguez is going.

“Our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed,” Jennifer Lopez previously told Entertainment Tonight about her current situation with Alex Rodriguez.