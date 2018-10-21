Watch NFL Live Stream Of Cowboys At Redskins In Week 7 NFC East Division Rivalry Game, Plus Odds & Picks

Fans are making their NFL Week 7 picks, and by a small majority, the money is behind the Washington Redskins beating the Dallas Cowboys, as far as the books go. NFL experts have made their Week 7 picks, and also by a slim amount, the majority are with the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Washington Redskins. On Sunday, the 3-3 Cowboys will hit the road to FedEx Field to face the 3-2 Redskins in an NFC East division rivalry game.

The last times these two teams met was just under a year ago in November of 2017, and Dallas beat Washington 38-14 in a very convincing victory. The Cowboys have gotten the W over the Redskins four games in a row. However, with a new defense, signal caller, and with acquiring future NFL Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, Washington is a different team than they were last year. Including two postseason games, these two teams have played each other a total of 116 times in NFL history, and the Cowboys lead the Redskins 70-44-2.

Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Washington due to an ankle injury and, Chris Thompson is not expected to play because of his rib and knee issues. The Redskins have two players listed as doubtful: Troy Apke (hamstring) and Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee). Once again, Adrian Peterson is listed as questionable, though he is reportedly healthier than he was in his last showing. No players have been ruled as doubtful for Dallas, but the Cowboys do have two players out: Tavon Austin (groin) and Joe Thomas (foot). In addition, wide receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended for three games for substance abuse, as ESPN documented.

How To Watch The NFL Live Stream Of Redskins Vs. Cowboys

The NFL game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST, on CBS. If you’re looking to live stream the action, FuboTV airs NFL games live, and they offer a free trial. In addition, as NJ reported, CBS Sports Live will also be streaming Dallas at Washington. If you’re on the road and you want to listen to the audio stream, XM Streaming 808 will carry the Cowboys feed and XM Streaming 831 will have the Redskins feed.

The Washington Redskins Bounce Back In Week 6

After they got demolished by the Saints in Drew Brees’ historic game, the Redskins bounced back in Week 6, managing a 23-17 victory in a close game against the Carolina Panthers. Alex Smith completed 21 of his 36 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Vernon Davis found three receptions for 48 yards and one TD. Jordan Reed had five receptions for 36 yards, and Paul Richardson had three catches for 31 yards and a TD. Adrian Peterson led the ground report with 17 carries for 97 yards. For the NFL season, the Redskins’ offense is averaging 21.2 points per game and 357.8 yards.

Defensively, Quinton Dunbar and D.J. Swearinger each had seven tackles a piece, and Swearinger also nailed a sack. Josh Norman came alive in Week 6, intercepting a pass and forcing a fumble. Unlike the past few seasons, the Redskins’ defense has been consistent and reliable this year, minus that Saints game.

Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have been turning heads, as they have 10 QB hits and four sacks between the two of them. The Washington D ranks at No. 2 in the NFC, and they are allowing just 90.2 yards per game on average on the ground. No running back has rushed for over 61 yards against the Redskins this NFL season, and many analysts feel that Payne and Allen should be given credit for that impressive stat, and the powerful duo will likely keep the Cowboys on their toes.

#Redskins fans – we're looking for a nickname to give Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Give us your ideas. Best ones shown on Redskins Kickoff Live before Week 2's game. pic.twitter.com/Lk6979aZQK — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) September 15, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys Find Their Most Productive Game In Week 6

No team in the NFC East has found back-to-back victories this NFL season, and unless the Washington and Dallas meeting ends in a tie, that will change on Sunday. After losing to the Texans 19-16 in a battle for Texas game, the Cowboys came out with authority in Week 6, destroying the Jaguars 40-7. Dak Prescott completed 17 of his 27 pass attempts for 183 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Cole Beasley led the air assault with nine receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. For the NFL season, Dallas is averaging 20.5 points per game.

As expected, Ezekiel Elliott was fed plenty, carrying the ball 24 times for 106 yards and one TD. Prescott ran the ball 11 times for an impressive 82 yards and a touchdown. On the defense side of the ball, Jaylon Smith logged 10 tackles. Randy Gregory and Maliek Collins got a sack a piece, and Jeff Heath had a pick. The Dallas D held the Jaguars to just 204 yards of total offense, and they forced two turnovers. For the season, the Cowboys’ defense is allowing 17.2 points per game on average.

“I want to do whatever it takes to win.”

Dak Prescott open to running the ball more if it means winning. ???? https://t.co/W6YhulPpxd pic.twitter.com/08hwicphXr — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 19, 2018

NFL Week 7 Picks & Odds For Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys

When this game first opened up, the Redskins were favored to beat the Cowboys with a spread of -2.5. As of the time of this writing, the door has swung the other way, and Dallas is now favored to beat Washington with a line of -1.5. The spread swinging from one direction to the other really doesn’t amount to much, as it’s likely the oddsmakers were trying to even the books. This is virtually a pick ’em, and Washington and Dallas are similar offensively, as they both are run-dominate teams.

Most NFL analysts feel that this meeting will come down to defensive plays, and statistically, that edge goes to the Redskins. In addition, most pundits find it difficult to support the Cowboys on the road, as they haven’t found a single victory this NFL season away from their home. By a small margin, the majority of expert NFL Week 7 picks is with eating the small chalk and backing the Washington Redskins to beat the Dallas Cowboys.