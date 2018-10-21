Heidi Klum Throws Surprising Shade At ‘Project Runway,’ Says Show Has Been ‘Stale’ For 16 Years

Heidi Klum has made a somewhat surprising statement about Project Runway. Klum was the host of the show for 16 seasons, during which fans came to know and love the world of fashion design. The supermodel and the show’s mentor, Tim Gunn, both announced that they’re leaving Runway in lieu of a new venture with Amazon.

When asked about leaving the show in the new host and mentors’ hands, Klum responded with the following, as described by Page Six.

“I don’t think they need advice. We left ‘Project Runway’ in great hands, with Karlie [Kloss] and Christian Siriano, and I think they are going to do a great job.”

And while that’s a good compliment, Heidi also added a jab.

“I can see how they are going to change it, because it needed some change. It has been stale for sixteen [seasons].”

Of course, saying that the show was “stale” for 16 seasons is a jab at herself. It’s hard to know whether Heidi really feels that way, or whether she’s merely making the bombshell claims in order to gain publicity for her new show. And while the details of the Amazon series are still mostly unknown, the company revealed the following.

“[The show] will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity.”

We’ll have to see what the actual show will be like, but in the meantime, fans can look forward to a whole new Project Runway with some fresh faces.

The new host of Runway, Karlie Kloss, also has some exciting personal developments. She was recently married to Joshua Kushner in a small ceremony, according to the Daily Mail. Fans knew that the two were engaged and preparing to get married, but the actual wedding was a surprise to many. Kloss shared the happy news through a new Instagram post, in which she looked stunning in a Dior dress. It featured a sweet neckline and lace.

karlie kloss's wedding dress is so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/JYaSuzjvQ7 — A.???? (@septemburissue) October 19, 2018

And while people may have been surprised by the wedding, the couple has been known to be very private about their relationship. They’ve only been spotted together a handful of times, and Kloss has expressed that she enjoys her private life.

Karlie may become more open about her personal life as she embarks on her new journey as a TV show host. But for now, we’ll all have to wait and see what’s in store for Kloss, Klum, and Project Runway.