‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Beloved Character Says A Final Goodbye

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans will have to say a tearful goodbye to one of the soap’s most beloved characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives is seemingly killing off yet another huge character this week. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be revealed as dead when things go very wrong inside the warehouse.

As many fans will remember, Nicole was brought to the warehouse by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), who was going to let her say goodbye to the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), before killing him and skipping town with Nicole and her daughter, Holly.

However, Nicole knocked out Xander and quickly began to look for Eric. It addition to Xander, Nicole, and Eric, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) are also in the warehouse, and it seems that all of their lives will be in danger. Sadly, it will be Nicole who pays the ultimate price.

Nicole’s death will be especially sad for a number of reasons. She and Eric had only just reunited, and declared their love for one another. The couple have been in love for so many years, and now it seems that they will never get to have the life they’ve always imagined with one another.

In addition, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Nicole leave her daughter, Holly, behind with no parents. Holly’s father, Dr. Daniel Jonas, was killed in a car crash a couple of years back, and little Holly will have no parents when her mother passes away.

Thankfully, Holly does have family. She could be raised by her grandmother, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), or even be left to the care of Eric, who will be devastated when Nicole dies.

Can they find happiness after all the heartache? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/DmSz0vMbEI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 14, 2018

Nicole also has a brother, Brandon, who hasn’t been seen in Salem for years, but could be a viable option to become Holly’s legal guardian. Daniel’s adult daughter, Melanie Jonas (Molly Burnett), could also take the little girl after Nicole’s shocking death.

In addition to Nicole’s departure, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) return home to Salem this week. Just days after Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) had his homecoming, Sarah will surprise her mother, Maggie, with a visit.

William Utay will also return this week as Dr. Wilhelm Rolf.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.