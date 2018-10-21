Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Should Be Careful Not To Trigger William’s Jealousy, Warns ‘The Daily Beast’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity appears to be soaring. While on their first international tour, they’ve been drawing crowds in huge numbers. For example, in Sydney, there were an estimated 15,000 people who showed up. According to the Daily Beast, that number is higher than the number of fans that turned up to see Queen Elizabeth or William and Kate during their past trips to Australia.

And while it’s a good thing that the royal couple has so many adoring fans, the Daily Beast also warns of a potential pitfall: triggering Prince William’s jealousy. As the future king, he’s not exactly the person you’d want to tick off. And the publication believes that Meghan and Harry seem to lack “sensitivity and self-control” when it comes to their popularity.

After all, Kate Middleton has reportedly had to keep her popularity under control to appease her husband.

“Sources have told the Daily Beast that fear of provoking his jealousy is rumored to be one of the reasons why Kate has consistently sought to dampen her public profile and withdraw from public life wherever possible.”

She’s aware as anyone else that Princess Diana’s popularity overshadowed Prince Charles’, and doesn’t appear to want to repeat history.

Happy and relaxed, this tour is doing wonders to our Duchess of Sussex❤️ pic.twitter.com/sz9eeTmXOb — Meghan Markle Fan I meghanmarklefan.com (@mmarklefancom) October 19, 2018

And it’s also rumored that Prince Charles became jealous of Kate and William due to their popularity, detailed Express. A biographer, Mr. Bower, wrote that “Charles saw Kate and William as the new stars and feared he’d be in trouble.”

That was long before Meghan entered the picture. And now, the worries are that the duchess and Harry could be stealing the show. Things have also taken a new turn as the royal couple announced the arrival of their first child, after rumors circulated online for weeks suggesting that Meghan was pregnant.

Every Photo You Need to See from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Return to Joint Royal Duty https://t.co/Kdt5GhU233 — People (@people) October 10, 2018

Others have even suggested that Meghan needs to be careful not to upstage her husband, detailed the Inquisitr. Royal experts believe that Meghan is doing a good job so far, including pushing Harry in front of her during public engagements, according to Cosmopolitan. An expert pointed out that her ability to let Harry take the lead could have roots in her acting career.

“It’s quite a theatrical-based technique. She’s well aware that Harry is the star and popular among royal fans so, as a former actress, she’s very cleverly trying not to up-stage him.”

Whatever the case, royal baby mania is sure to continue growing as Meghan’s pregnancy progresses.