Watch Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Zimbabwe seek their first win in a one-day international cricket match in Bangladesh since 2010 when the two nations open a three-match series on Sunday.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, losing decisive matches to West Indies and the lightly-regarded United Arab Emirates in the qualifying tournament, according to the BBC. The side has dropped eight straight ODI matches, and on the country’s last two attempts in Bangladesh, the team was blanked 3-0 and 5-0 in ODI series.

But one factor that may help Zimbabwe is familiarity with their opponent. The two teams have faced each other in ODI matches more than any other opponents, according to ESPN. For newly anointed captain Hamilton Masakadza, the ODI series will mark the start of his ninth cricket tour of Bangladesh, while on the Bangladesh side, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza all debuted in ODI matches against Zimbabwe back in 2001.

Th other factor in Zimbabwe’s favor would be injures. Shakib and Tamim will both miss out for the Tigers with injuries.

Hamilton Masakadza took over as Zimbabwe captain earlier this year, but has not had much success so far. Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first ODI in the three-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Sunday, October 21, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirror, Dhaka, Bangladesh. In Zimbabwe, that start time will be 10:30 a.m., while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

In the United States, cricket fans can log in to the live stream starting at 4:30 a.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. PT. In India, the Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match starts at 2 p.m.

For Bangladesh, slumping superstar bowler Mustafizur Rahman appears to be regaining his form, according to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, which notes that “the home conditions will certainly favour Mustafizur as his main weapon will be the slower deliveries, along with his variation, on the Dhaka and Chittagong pitches.”

In the 69 matches between the two sides, history favors the Tigers, who have won 41 of those showdowns, the Dhaka Tribune recounts. The Tigers lost 10 ODI matches in a row after the two sides first met in 1997, and the Tigers finally grabbed a victory in the rivalry in 2004.

Bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been regaining his earlier form in his recent outings. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will broadcast the first Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe ODI live on Sunday afternoon. Fans in India can watch a live stream via HotStar.

Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the ODI series finale action in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the exciting match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

The Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe three-match ODI series will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe match live from Dhaka. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

In Zimbabwe, the South African streaming service Super Sport will carry a live stream of the match.