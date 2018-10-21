Khloe Kardashian Still Deciding Whether Or Not To Break Up With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks for months, and it seems that things may be reaching a boiling point for the couple.

According to a recent report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is still currently trying to decide on what the future looks like with Tristan Thompson following his shocking cheating scandal earlier this year.

As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on his girlfriend back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

“Khloe isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship, and she seems fine about this,” an insider told the magazine.

The source went on to reveal that Khloe’s famous family is happy that she hasn’t moved back to Cleveland with Tristan, where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers.

“Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible. No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make, but one thing is for sure, Khloe seems very happy. She loves being a mom and only leaves True occasionally for work. She seems very positive about her future,” the source dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first game in Toronto, Canada this week, Tristan Thompson was allegedly seen groping a couple of women in the player’s only lounge. Khloe Kardashian was not at the away game, which was played in Tristan’s hometown.

An insider claims that Thompson was getting very handsy with two women whom he’s known for years, claiming that he was “touching their a–es and everything.”

The source goes on to add that basketball season has become like a “year long bachelor party” for Tristan, who has a “girl or two in every city” he travels to for away games.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan are said to continuing their couple’s therapy following the cheating scandal. However, it seems that Kardashian has a big decision to make regarding the future of her family.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.