Selma Blair Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Blair is hoping to give hope to others.

Over the years, celebrities have used Instagram to share pieces of their lives, usually in the form of a sexy photo or a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming project. But today, Selma Blair shared something a little different. The actress took to Instagram to post a selfie while revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

According to the National Health Services website, multiple sclerosis “is a condition which can affect the brain and/or spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.” The illness is incurable and may sometimes lead to serious disability.

Blair began the emotional post by sharing an experience she had while in a wardrobe fitting. She talked about being deeply grateful to the “brilliant costumer,” Allisa Swanson, who she is currently working with on the Netflix series, Another Life. Blair recalled how Swanson helped her to get dressed in the necessary outfits for the show.

“[She] carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself,” she wrote.

The actress then went on to share her diagnosis and explain how it has affected her.

“I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it.”

Blair continued on, sharing that she was diagnosed on August 16, but has had incredible love and support from her friends. She was openly emotional as she expressed her appreciation to those friends, even tagging a few, including Jamie King, Freddie Prinze, Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The actress offered the biggest sentiment of gratitude to Saved by the Bell alum Elizabeth Berkley, whose brother was able to diagnose her illness after Berkley insisted she pay him a visit. Blair said she has had minor symptoms for years but they were easily overlooked.

The Sweetest Thing star’s Instagram post was almost immediately flooded with supportive comments from fans and well-wishers, some even sharing their own struggles with MS.

By sharing her diagnosis, Blair says she’s hoping to offer some hope to others dealing with the condition.

It is estimated that multiple sclerosis affects nearly 2.3 million people globally, according to the American Academy of Neurology.