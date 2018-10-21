Los Angeles Dodgers Will Take On The Boston Red Sox In The World Series

The L.A. Dodgers closed out the seventh game of the National League Championship Series by capturing their second consecutive pennant with a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night, October 20. With the win, the city of Los Angeles turns its attention to the AL Champion Boston Red Sox – as their Dodgers team secures its first back-to-back World Series appearance in 40 years, according to ESPN.

Rookie Walker Buehler got the ball to kick the game off. It appeared that he might fold under the pressure of the spotlight after giving up a first-inning blast to NL MVP frontrunner Christian Yelich, but the 24-year-old right-hander would immediately find his footing to hold the Brew Crew to that sole blemish for the remainder of his 4.2 innings pitched. Those 4.2 innings proved to be all that coach Dave Roberts needed from his first-year man too, as the opposition would only come away with one additional hit after he passed the game over to a lights-out bullpen that put the NLCS in the books.

It also helped that the Dodgers bats came alive, first with a two-run shot that put them ahead in the second inning, and then with a three-run-bomb off the bat of Yasiel Puig in the sixth.

The Dodgers now look toward the World Series opener, when they will go up against Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Sale finished the regular season with 237 strikeouts to complement a 12-4 record and 2.11 ERA. He has so far given up four earned runs through 10 1/3 postseason innings and has 14 strikeouts against six walks in that span.

Boston will be resting their hopes on Sale to give them some cushion ahead of what coach Alex Cora confirmed via WEEI will be a Game 2 start for David Price. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Price is coming off the best playoff pitching performance of his career. The former AL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine through a scoreless six innings in the deciding game of the American League Championship Series. But while Price is riding momentum toward his next appearance on the mound, the 0-9 record that he posted through his previous 11 postseason starts is a testament to how vulnerable he can be in big games as well.

Fans will just have to tune in to Fox at 8:09 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 23, to see how history begins to pan out. The Red Sox are looking to reclaim the baseball prominence Boston fans enjoyed when they won a World Series title in 2015. For the Dodgers, getting the best of seven-game series win would allow L.A. to pack the streets for its first ticker-tape parade since their team last raised the Commissioner’s Trophy in 1988.