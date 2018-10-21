Meghan Markle Rocks Oversized White Blazer As She Makes A Reappearance On Royal Tour

Meghan Markle may have taken a quick break from the royal tour on the morning of day six, she soon returned to her husband’s side at a reception for Invictus Games competitors. The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant and rested in an oversized pinstriped white blazer, black turtleneck, and black jeans.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan bowed out of an appearance at the Invictus Game’ road cycling competition so that she could get some rest. Reporters covering the royal tour have said that the duchess isn’t feeling sick, but that she needed some rest after getting in late after the games’ opening ceremony the previous night.

But the duchess seemed to be in fine form at the reception later in the day. Lizzie Robinson, the royal producer for ITV, tweeted photos from the event where you can see both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chatting with tournament competitors. In one of the photos, you can see both Meghan and Harry crouching down to chat with children from the Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation.

Their interactions with kids on this tour have been especially touching because of the recent announcement that Meghan Markle is pregnant and is expected to give birth in the spring of next year.

Harry and Meghan spent time with children from the Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation during the reception #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/HR5nqxJ4h0 — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 21, 2018

The Inquisitr previously reported, on day one of the tour, Harry found a girl in the crowd who looked strikingly similar to a young Meghan Markle. After asking the girl if she wanted to meet his wife, he called Meghan over. The former Suits actress also noted how much the girl, whose name is Sethunya Gibbons, resembled her younger self.

In an uncharacteristic move for a royal, Harry took a photo of Markle and Gibbons alongside her family.

Meghan Markle poses for photo with young lookalike during Royal Tour! #RoyalTourhttps://t.co/HDUIgF6QUl pic.twitter.com/N5pQ4WnLzJ — 9Honey (@9HoneyAU) October 17, 2018

On Twitter, journalist Valentine Low wrote that Harry was the one who encouraged his wife to rest.

“Meghan has taken time off with the encouragement of Prince Harry,” he tweeted. “Royal source: She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself.”

Update! #meghan WILL got to Fraser Island but WONT do any engagements there… a good walk on the beach could be just the ticket. It’s been an exhausting week, and although the Duchess hasn’t had any morning sickness, she has been very tired. — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 21, 2018

Emily Andrews, the royal correspondent for The Sun, has tweeted that Meghan Markle will accompany her husband to Fraser Island, but she won’t be doing any engagements. She will also travel to Tonga and Fiji, despite Zika warnings, but her schedule there will be scaled back as well.

“Source added: ‘She is not sick, just tired,'” Low also tweeted.

Meghan and Harry are scheduled to attend 76 engagements during this tour, their first major tour of Commonwealth countries since their wedding in May.