Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Hire ‘Super Nanny’ Connie Simpson

Connie Simpson has had a hand at helping A-listers raise over 250 babies during her three decades as a nanny.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby in the spring. Kensington Palace made the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting a baby just before they started their royal tour overseas.

If Harry and Meghan give birth to a baby boy, his title will be Earl of Dumbarton. If the baby is a girl, her title will be Lady Mountbatten-Windsor. Their baby will be the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.

Rumor has it the mom-to-be is already hard at work making plans for the arrival of the new royal baby. According to the Daily Star, George and Amal Clooney recommended Hollywood “super nanny” Connie Simpson to the Royal couple as their future nanny.

Nanny Connie has a real star-studded list of references including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt. The Daily Star reports Connie will work with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, to help bring up the royal baby.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, Simpson opened up about how she would guide Prince Harry and Markle down the road of new parenting.

“I’ll tell Meghan that in all the things you can give a person, the most important thing you can give them is yourself and your love,” Nanny Connie explained.

Connie added that the baby’s parents being Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – in line for the throne – would not make a difference.

“The baby is going to have no earthly idea that she’s Meghan Markle or that she’s Prince Harry’s wife and in line to the throne. They will just know her for being the one to supply that milk to her and give her that comfort.”

New royal Meghan Markle will have to follow a whole new set of rules now that she’s expecting Prince Harry’s baby! https://t.co/4eryUhTCY0 — Taste of Home (@tasteofhome) October 19, 2018

Simpson explained it was important for Meghan to enjoy all stages of being a mother. More importantly, she wanted Markle to avoid taking the parenting advice of the people around her too seriously.

She continued to explain there was nothing wrong with receiving information and tips from people in her life – such as her sister-in-law – but Meghan had to remember those tips may or may not work for her and her baby.

She concluded, “There’s a beautiful little bean coming into the world so they need to enjoy what they made.”

Royal BABY BUMP: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'HIRE' Hollywood nanny used by A-LISTERS https://t.co/tAt7tU9iku pic.twitter.com/fst8aKGKaL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 21, 2018

Connie is the author of a book titled, “The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood,” which she published earlier in the year. Her book focuses on new mom stress, breastfeeding, bath time, and bedtime.

According to The Daily Star, Nanny Connie was unwilling to confirm or deny whether Meghan and Harry had officially hired her as the nanny of their unborn child yet.