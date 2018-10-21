Olivia Culpo Posts Racy Instagram Picture Rocking See-Through Black Dress In Trip To Las Vegas

The model and actress has been sharing pictures from her trip to Las Vegas.

Olivia Culpo is heading up Las Vegas.

The model and actress has been sharing pictures with her followers from her trip to Sin City, and on Saturday posted her raciest one yet. In the snap, Culpo is standing wide-legged on an escalator while sporting a see-through black dress. She shared another photo with a friend, noting that they were riding the escalator up to have dinner.

The picture was a huge with her followers, garnering thousands of likes and plenty of comments praising her attire.

The 26-year-old former Miss Universe has been spending several days in Las Vegas for the JBL Fest, a three-day celebration of style. Though the event is only in its second year, it has garnered considerable attention in the media, with performances by Ellie Goulding and Pitbull and appearances by some of the top models in the world.

Olivia Culpo appeared to be flying solo for the trip to Las Vegas, leaving boyfriend Danny Amendola to prepare for his next game. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is in South Beach preparing for the visit from the Detroit Lions.

After first going public with their relationship in early 2016, the couple later split. They were seen together again this summer, eventually went public with their relationship.

“Olivia and Danny are exclusively back together and are in a great place since splitting,” a source told E! News. “They really needed space and to figure things out, but their paths led them to reconnect again and they’re really happy.”

A source went on to say that the second go-round for the relationship seemed to be going better as they had more time to commit to it.

“They are working on things and are definitely talking and seeing each other often,” a source previously told E! News of their relationship status. “Olivia has minor commitment issues and is very independent, making it hard for her to be in a relationship. She also travels often and is very busy with work, which is hard.”

They haven’t had as much time together as of late, with Danny in the midst of another NFL season that included an adjustment to a new team after spending several years with the New England Patriots. Olivia Culpo has also been busy, with her Instagram page showing her jetting off to different destinations.

Those who want to see more of Olivia Culpo’s adventures in Las Vegas can check out some other highlights on her Instagram page.