Khloe Kardashian Shares Post About Heartbreak & Trust Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Kim Kardashian continues to share cryptic posts about life and love via her social media accounts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has taken to posting about an array of topics since experiencing drama with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to a recent report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share another message about heartbreak and trust.

“I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart. You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost,” Kardashian posted over the weekend.

Khloe later posted another message revealing that eventually things just “click” and that people will figure out what is “important,” and care less about what others think of you.

Some fans believe that the posts are a reflection of Kardashian’s tough decision about whether or not to move back to Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson, who plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers.

Last year, Khloe spent the majority of the season in Cleveland with Tristan. However, things are much different now. Not only do the couple have a baby together, daughter True, but their relationship is also on the rocks.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the basketball player with multiple other women surfaced online. The reality star was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s baby girl just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan decided to stay together after the cheating scandal. However, Thompson may not have changed his cheating ways.

Sources tell Radar Online that after the Cavs first regular season game in Toronto this week, Tristan was spotted in the player’s only lounge groping two women.

“The Cavs may have lost the first game of the season but Tristan definitely won! He brought two hometown chicks who he’s known for years to the game. He was back in the private players area chopping it up, laughing and touching their a**es and everything,” an insider told the outlet.

Things are allegedly not good between Khloe and Tristan at the moment, and their relationship are reportedly teetering, with Kardashian trying to figure out whether or not to pull the plug.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!