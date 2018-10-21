Pauley Perrette Targeted By Skin Care Line Scam Again

The former 'NCIS' star warns her fans not to fall for the skin care line scam advertisements.

Earlier this month, advertisements started to circulate on social media regarding former NCIS star Pauley Perrette’s skin care line. The advertisements are set to target fans of Perrette, NCIS, and cosmetic products. Unfortunately, the actresses doesn’t have a skin care line and the products being advertised are nothing more than a scam.

Pauley took to Twitter early this month to alert her 757,000 followers that she does not have a skin care line and the advertisements circulating social media are a scam.

“Those STUPID FALSE ADS are back up on Facebook! I DO NOT HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE,” the actress exclaimed.

Toward the end of her tweet, Perrette also took a few moments to point out the fact that she doesn’t have a Facebook account. If she were to ever start a skin care line or anything else of that nature, it is unlikely that she would advertise it on a social media platform she doesn’t use.

Liked just shy of 2,000 times, many of her followers acknowledged seeing the advertisement on Facebook in the comment section of her tweet. They were unsure of how anyone would fall for the advertisements because they were “obviously fake.” One individual pointed out the exact same skin care line advertisement pops up for several different celebrities with the exact same wording.

Former 'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette targeted by online scam again https://t.co/1TTvC24v7y pic.twitter.com/8xAcGkSOSJ — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) October 17, 2018

“The same ad about Kristen Vangsness. Word for word except for it was her name and not yours! I mean, COME ON! if your gonna scam someone at least change the wording as well as the name so it’s believable,” the individual said criticizing the scammer.

Others reassured Pauley they reported the advertisements any time they popped up on their feed with the hopes of alerting Facebook to them.

The actress even had an individual encourage her to consider making a Facebook page – even if she turned off any ability to comment or send friend requests – just so people would know for sure other Facebook pages are not her.

This isn’t the first time Pauley Perrette has been the victim of a skin care line scam. The actress took to Twitter to give a very similar warning to her social media following exactly a year ago.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

During an interview with Inside Edition, Pauley opened up about how convincing some of the advertisements looked. According to the actress, there were even stories popping up on social media claiming that she had made the decision to leave NCIS, so she could pursue the cosmetic industry.

While the actress was leaving the show, it had nothing to do with a drive to dip into the cosmetics industry.