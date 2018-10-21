Meghan Markle’s Dad, Thomas, Says His Daughter ‘Winked’ At Him & He ‘Fell In Love’ Right After She Was Born

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, recently spoke with the Daily Mail about how he learned about his daughter’s birth announcement, and also revealed his memories of her birth. When Thomas heard about Meghan’s pregnancy, he said he was transported back to when his daughter was born, and thought to himself, “My baby is having a baby.”

Thomas then revealed his first moments with Meghan.

“It was in the middle of the night when Meghan was born by caesarean section. Doria [Meghan’s mother] was sleeping [anaesthetised] and so I was the first person in the world to hold Meghan.”

The date was August 4, 1981. Doria had just given birth to Meghan at the Canoga Park hospital in Los Angeles.

“When they handed her to me and I held her in my arms for the first time it was love at first sight. She was the most beautiful baby. Meghan winked at me and I fell in love and have never stopped loving her from that day forward.”

This was the first time in a while that Thomas had broken his silence for the media. He explained that there were constantly paparazzi and reporters in front of his home, and hoped that this interview would help alleviate the media pressure.

The topic of Meghan’s future baby was already on Thomas’ mind long ago. He predicted correctly that the royal couple would welcome a child sooner rather than later. This is what the dad said back in July, according to Us Weekly Magazine.

“What’s sad is that sometime in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild. How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the royal family.”

So far, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be an end to the family feud. People believe that one of the reasons Meghan is no longer speaking to her father is because he keeps giving interviews to the press. And with his latest interview under his belt, it’s hard to know if things will ever change between him and his estranged daughter.

Half-sister Samantha has also been on the front row of the drama. She just revealed what she wrote in the letter that was handed to guards at Kensington Palace. In the letter, the sister reportedly reminded Meghan that she ought to reach out to Thomas, and also warned her of his failing health.