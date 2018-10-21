Disney Gives New Look At Skyliner Gondola System At Walt Disney World — Details On Stations

Disney's next big method of transportation is coming along nicely.

Walt Disney World has a bus system, a fleet of boats, the monorail, and even its own Minnie Van Uber-like transportation to get guests where they need to go. Now, the Disney Skyliner is under construction and guests can’t wait for the gondola transportation system to open and have them traveling through the Florida skies. Disney has released a new look at the Skyliner and here are all the details we know about the stations, as of now.

Last year, Disney revealed that the brand new gondola system would be built at Walt Disney World and help guests travel between the two parks and four resorts. The Skyliner is expected to help with the large number of people using the buses between some resorts which don’t have monorail and/or boat transportation going to them.

The Disney Parks Blog released a new preview video (shown below) that gives guests a little more than they have already seen. Construction is happening all around property at Walt Disney World with the stations being built and the cable poles popping up in different locations.

There may not be an opening date as of yet, but it’s hard to believe that it will be far too much longer. Word is that the Disney Skyliner will open sometime in 2019, but Disney hasn’t given a confirmed date as of this time.

Longtime Disney fans can’t help but remember the old Skyway gondola transportation system that used to be an attraction in Magic Kingdom. It would only take guests from Fantasyland to Tomorrowland or in the opposite direction, but it was a lot of fun and gave guests great views of the park from up high.

While the Skyliner will be similar, it will be much more advanced and on a much larger scale. Concept art has been put up on all of the construction walls around the stations on Walt Disney World property, and they show what the cars and loading/unloading zones will look like.

There is also a map showing the exact routes that guests will be able to take for travel.

The Skyliner will have loading and unloading zones in two parks and four resorts.

Parks

Epcot – Neat International Gateway entrance

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Near main entrance

Resorts

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Dual loading zone

Disney’s Pop Century Resort – Dual loading zone

Disney’s Riviera Resort – New DVC resort being built

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Walt Disney World already has so many great things to do and fun transportation options such as the monorail system. By sometime next year, the Disney Skyliner will travel through the magical skies and transport guests between multiple parks and resorts. The new preview released by Disney gives a fun little countdown regarding the cabins, stations, and routes, but fans can’t wait for it to actually take to the air.