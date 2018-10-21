Thomas Markle Heard Royal Baby News On Radio, Says Meghan Will Make A ‘Fantastic Mother’

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, has finally reacted publicly to the news of his daughter’s pregnancy. He was apparently waiting to cross the United States-Mexico border when he heard the royal baby announcement on the radio. While the dad has previously expressed feelings of frustration and anger at being seemingly frozen out of his daughter’s new life at Kensington Palace, he only had positive things to say regarding the happy news, according to the Daily Mail.

“I thought, ‘My baby is having a baby.’ It was a very proud moment. I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law. A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry.”

And while the dad has been blasted over giving public interviews, he explained that he is dealing with intense attention from paparazzi. Markle hopes that by speaking out now, that some of the pressure could be alleviated.

“I have seven cars outside my house with reporters and photographers in them – it’s a gross invasion of my privacy.”

Thomas lives in a Mexican town near the border, but makes trips to the U.S. from time to time. The media presence that he describes is likely in Mexico.

It doesn’t appear that the father ever received any support in-person to deal with media scrutiny. This was one of the criticisms people have had against the Palace, who believe the dad didn’t receive the support he needed. And while it appears Thomas has been left to fend for his own again, he’s making his motivations clear this time around.

The last time Thomas spoke to the media was not about Meghan. In fact, he spoke out about his friend who was dealing with an allegedly abusive partner. Markle detailed how he had received death threats from the unhappy ex, and mentioned that he had no plans to speak to the media but was doing so in hopes of helping his friend.

Meanwhile, half-sister Samantha has also weighed in publicly over the royal baby news, detailed the Huffington Post.

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive.”

This was a change from prior comments that Samantha has made towards her famous sister, which has included tons of negativity and name-calling. I’m fact, Samantha even sent Prince Harry a not-so-nice birthday tweet that included a GIF of a hamster eating cake.