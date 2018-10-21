Latest Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Updates For Running Backs In NFL Fantasy Football Week 7

NFL Week 7 is here, and the Thursday Night Football game showed fantasy managers just how strange this season really is, as the Denver Broncos annihilated the Arizona Cardinals 45-10, and running back Phillip Lindsay logged 16.10 PPR points versus the Cardinals’ David Johnson’s 8.5 points. NFL fantasy managers are now looking at Sunday’s games and Monday Night Football to decide which running backs they are going to start and who will sit on the bench.

In addition to the start ’em running backs listed below, clearly, most NFL analysts suggest starting Todd Gurley. The dynamic running back has logged at least one TD per game this NFL season, and Fantasy Sharks has him projected to put up 25 PPR points in his road game against the struggling San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy experts also suggest starting the dynamic Saquon Barkley in his Monday night road game against the Falcons. While the Giants may have only found one victory this NFL season, Barkley has been a gift to fantasy owners, racking up huge fantasy points. For Week 7, Fantasy Sharks has projected Saquon to earn 23 PPR points.

Start ‘Em Running Backs Week 7

Lions’ Kerryon Johnson at Miami Dolphins

While Kerryon shares carries with LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick, most fans feel that Johnson is quickly showing that he’s the best running back on the team, so hopefully he gets the majority of the workload on Sunday. The Lions are facing a Dolphins’ D that has allowed enemy running backs over 90 yards per game, except for one outing, and the Miami defense ranks 28th in the NFL overall against running backs.

Fantasy football: Kerryon Johnson is a must-start this week.@kye_ill explains why: https://t.co/57eO8s4huV — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) October 18, 2018

49ers’ Matt Breida vs. Los Angeles Rams

Despite a nagging ankle injury, last Monday against the Packers, Breida worked through his injury and logged 14 carries for 61 yards and a TD, the most carries that he’s had all year. In four of his last five games, the San Francisco running back has put up a minimum of 12 PPR points. Breida will be facing the Rams’ defense, a squad that has allowed six opposing running backs to score a minimum of 11 PPR points this NFL season. If you have this player on your roster, most NFL fantasy football experts have him listed as a start ’em.

Bucs’ Peyton Barber vs. Cleveland Browns

Barber looks to be the guy in the backfield for Tampa Bay. Last Sunday, Peyton logged an impressive 106 combination yards against the Falcons, a season-best for the running back. Though he has largely failed to do anything else impressive this season, as far as football fantasy points go, he will be facing a Cleveland defense that has given up the third-most rushing yards this NFL season and the seventh-most PPR points to running backs.

Browns’ Nick Chubb at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Most fantasy pundits suggest starting Chubb in Week 7, and the official NFL website describes why he is one of their top start ’em running backs for Sunday.

“Chubb was the hottest add in fantasy football when word broke the that Browns had traded Carlos Hyde, and I wouldn’t hesitate to start him against the Buccaneers. Their defense has given up an average of more than 23 PPR points per game to running backs on their home field, and Chubb should dominate carries with Hyde out of the mix.”

Buy Nick Chubb and sell Carlos Hyde ASAP. The role reversal is coming soon! — J fantasy (@4fantasyjm) October 17, 2018

Sit ‘Em Running Backs Week 7

Colts’ Nyheim Hines vs. Buffalo Bills

Hines had a decent outing in handful of weeks, but then Marlon Mack returned to the Colts in Week 6. In that game against the Jets, Mack logged 12 carries for 89 yards, and Hines grabbed the ball only three times for 14 yards. NFL analysts feel that fans should expect the same thing for the Colts’ home game against Buffalo, so it’s probably best to list Hines as a sit ’em.

Ravens’ Alex Collins vs. New Orleans Saints

Though he has had an up and down season, Collins was one of the most productive running backs in Week 6, so it’s going to be tempting for many NFL fantasy managers to start him. Keep in mind, however, that the Saints have limited running backs to a measly 2.78 yards per carry on average this NFL season. So, most fantasy football experts suggest putting Alex Collins on the bench.

I don’t know if we can still trust Alex Collins going forward, can we? — The Maj | Fantasy Sports (@TheMaj_Fantasy) October 15, 2018

Jets’ Isaiah Crowell vs. Minnesota Vikings

Crowell has been one of the most productive running backs during odd-numbered weeks, and in addition to that statistic not meaning all that much, he will be up against the Vikings’ defense in Week 7. The Minnesota D has limited enemy running backs to just 3.8 yards per carry on average and the fourth-fewest PPR points, so most NFL fantasy football analysts have Isaiah Crowell on their sit ’em list.