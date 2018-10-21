Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body In Beach Visit, Shows She’s Still Got It At 47

This is 47.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel was snapped on the beaches of Miami this weekend looking better than ever. The Skinnygirl mogul was spotted by Radar Online donning a black and white bikini which hugged the curves of the reality star on Saturday.

Bethenny was photographed coming in and out of the water and splashing around, and she also chose to flash the cameras a smile as she went back to her lounge chair. Paparazzi also snagged photos of her while she was lying down and playing on her phone.

Bikini photos are nothing new for Bethenny as the mother is routinely spotted out and about in the Hamptons wearing stunning bathing suits. She often shares photos of herself to her personal Instagram page showing off her perfect figure, as she proves a 47-year-old can do it just as well as a twentysomething. Her last Instagram bikini photo came at the beginning of the month as she wore a pale purple ruffled top, matching bottoms, and an oversized beach hat.

On the flip side of things, Bethenny posted a new photo to her Instagram page this weekend wearing almost the exact opposite of her black and white bikini. The 47-year-old proved she looked just as good completely covered up as she did during her fun day in the sun.

In the new Instagram photo, Bethenny is sporting a green Gucci sweatshirt which read “Blind For Love” that she paired with her Skinnygirl jeans fitted with a red stripe down the leg. The RHONY matriarch also made sure to mention that she was wearing Christian Louboutin heels that she tagged in the photo. The green Gucci hooded sweatshirt runs for about $1000 online, while Bethenny’s Skinnygirl jeans start at $89.50 and work their way up.

Not spotted in the new bikini paparazzi photos was Bethenny’s new boyfriend, real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the new couple began dating just two months after Bethenny’s ex-boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died of an apparent overdose. The duo’s union was confirmed after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Boston this past week.

There has been no confirmation on Bethenny’s return in The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, but she has not been removed from the cast like her former friend Carole Radziwill. To see more from Bethenny, check her out this season on Shark Tank.