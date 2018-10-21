Duchess Meghan Bows Out Of Invictus Games Appearance So That She Can Rest

Meghan Markle defied lots of expectations during the first week of the royal tour by attending each of the pre-scheduled engagements, even though she’s pregnant. But that all changed today when the Duchess of Sussex pulled out of an appearance at the Invictus Games’ road cycling competition.

Rebecca English, the royal correspondent for the Daily Mail reports that Meghan will attend events later in the day, however.

“Due to the late finish last night, Meghan has pulled out of attending this morning’s road cycling event,” she wrote on Twitter. “Harry will be here on his own. Meghan will join her husband later for the official reception and sailing, though.”

On the first day of the tour, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan was pregnant and that she’s expected to give birth in the spring of 2019.

She’s attended lots of different events each day during their tour of Australia so far, including appearances at schools, receptions with dignitaries, a war memorial opening, and the opening ceremony of Harry’s pet project, the Invictus Games.

As English noted on Twitter, the opening ceremony had a late start and ending last night due to a tropical rainstorm in Sydney. So it’s understandable that she’d need some time to rest, given that she’s currently carrying her first child.

It looks like her future royal tour schedule might be scaled back as well.

The royal couple is scheduled to fly to Fraser Island on day seven of the tour, but Emily Andrews, royal commentator for The Sun, reports that Meghan will not do any appearances while they are there.

“Update! meghan WILL got to Fraser Island but WONT do any engagements there… a good walk on the beach could be just the ticket,” Andrews tweeted. ” It’s been an exhausting week, and although the Duchess hasn’t had any morning sickness, she has been very tired.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, during an appearance at Bondi Beach, Meghan told another pregnant woman, Charlott Connell, that pregnancy felt like jet lag.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell said. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

A subsequent tweet from Rebecca English reports that the duchess isn’t necessarily feeling unwell, but that they want to ensure that she paces herself for the rest of their grueling royal tour.

“One source tells me it isn’t that the duchess is feeling poorly, but they’re trying to ‘pace’ her given how many engagements are coming up,” she wrote. “The couple are due to undertake 76 on the 16-day tour.”