Kim Kardashian Gets Flowers & Special Song From Kanye West For Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with Kanye West by her side, and the rapper didn’t disappoint. Fresh off the couple’s trip to Africa last week, Kanye had a special surprise planned for his wife on her birthday.

According to an October 20 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian was surprised to find Kanye West had gifted her some very unique flower arrangements. Kim took to her social media accounts to reveal that her husband always finds the most creative ways to give her flowers.

“This is what I wake up to, guys. Kanye’s the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday! Love you so much babe,” Kim told her followers.

Kim also revealed a piano player sitting at the piano playing her song, while dressed in an all-white suit, which was in honor of Kardashian’s special day. Khloe Kardashiain also posted the extravagant surprise on her own Instagram story, with the caption, “You deserve it all Keeks,” referring to Kim by using her nickname.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and West recently took a trip to Africa together. The famous couple brought along their oldest daughter, North West, but did not bring their youngest two children, Saint and Chicago, with them.

While in Africa, the couple met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. During their meeting, Museveni asked the pair about their personal lives, including their careers, and their children. When he inquired about how many kids the couple have, Kanye replied with a surprising answer, claiming that while they already have three children, he would love to have as many as seven with Kim.

“We have three. I would like to have seven,” Kanye stated. The camera then panned over to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who looked stunned by her husband’s statement. “I would not like to have seven,” she fired back.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also made a special stop in Uganda in order to pass out multiple pairs of Yeezy sneakers to children in the area. Kim documented the event via Snapchat, as the kids sang and yelled upon receiving the sneakers, which were designed by West himself.

The couple’s recent trip comes after a hectic time in their lives. Kanye has been making headlines for his recent rants, many of which were about politics, as well as his support of President Donald Trump.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.