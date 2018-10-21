People Are Incredibly Angry At Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Over His Photo With An Alligator

The Rock is great in the eyes of many, but not everyone loves everything he does.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson worked his way up in WWE; he went from being hated and booed out of the building to being loved around the world. From there, he moved to Hollywood and has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world and people can’t get enough of him. Still, there is always the chance that someone will be upset over something, and a recent Instagram post by Johnson has people incredibly angry at him.

It’s really difficult to post something online in this day and age without someone being insulted or offended by it. No matter how good the intentions may be, or how innocent the post/picture may actually be, there is bound to be something wrong with it in the eyes of someone on the internet.

Even someone with as big of a heart as Dwayne Johnson is bound to upset someone, but on Friday, his Instagram post upset a lot of people.

As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, the photo posted on his Instagram was from January of 2015 and it was a promo shot for the TV show Wake Up Call, which had a short run on TNT. The picture shows a smiling Dwayne Johnson, who just so happens to be sitting on the back of an alligator.

It may be needless to say, but this drove people nuts.

The huge smile on Johnson’s face shows that he was having fun with the shoot as the pic was taken at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, Florida. In the caption of the photo, Johnson joked around with wrestling the gator, considering some people actually do that and he’s one of the most well-known professional wrestlers ever.

As of Saturday evening, the picture has more than 4.1 million likes and a whole lot of comments. Some are your run-of-the-mill things here and there, but there are a lot of them which are expressing their anger and disgust with the actions of Johnson.

“Disappointing hope you’re not going on a safari [n]ext,” read one comment.

Another commenter said, “@instagram why is there no ‘report animal abuse’ option? This is intolerable.”

Many spoke out and said that Dwayne Johnson was condoning acts of animal cruelty and even performing one by holding the alligator against its will.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of those who contributes to charitable organizations, makes special visits to fans, and does a lot for the community. He’s tearing things up in Hollywood with countless projects always in the works, and the possibility of a WWE return never too far away. Still, even with a fanbase as big as Johnson has, sitting on top of an alligator and making jokes in the caption of that picture will anger a lot of people.