Loretta Lynn Back Home After Being Hospitalized For Unspecified ‘Serious Issues’

Loretta and her daughter Peggy both posted updates to Facebook Saturday in which they said she was feeling better and on the mend.

Legendary country music singer Loretta Lynn has returned home Saturday after being hospitalized the same day for unspecified “serious issues.” Billboard reported that her relative Michael Lynn asked Facebook followers to pray for her.

“I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the hospital with some serious issues. She needs our prayers right now, and the one thing I do know for sure is that she is a fighter and will not go down easy. PLEASE pray today for her.”

Both Loretta and her daughter Peggy posted updates later in the day in which they explained that she had indeed been very sick but had returned home where she is now resting and recovering. Peggy Lynn added that the post made earlier in the day was made by someone only pretending to be part of the family, calling the post a “fake news story going around from some guy posing to be a family member or posing to be close to the family.” She explained that her mother had been very ill with a stomach virus but was now on the mend.

Loretta Lynn back home after hospitalization for "serious issues" https://t.co/MAzdMrQJTO pic.twitter.com/dP4yoLAVim — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 20, 2018

Saturday’s initial post about Lynn being hospitalized caused fans everywhere concern as the singer’s health has been in general decline for over a year. In May 2017, she suffered a stroke and on New Year’s Day this year she broke her hip. Back in September, People spoke with Lynn, who said that she wasn’t going to let her health issues get in her way.

“I wasn’t goin’ to let it stop me. You just can’t sit down and say ‘Hey, take me.'”

And she didn’t. The 86-year-old released a new album titled Wouldn’t It Be Great in September that included some new songs as well as some new versions of Lynn classics like “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She had planned to release it in 2017, but her stroke got in the way of that plan. True to her word though, her stroke didn’t stop Lynn from following through with the album’s release. It just delayed things. She told people that the stroke did make her worry about her future and how she would spend her life.

“It’s a very scary thing when you find out you’re havin’ a stroke. I wondered if I could sing. Mommy said I was born singin’. That’s all I’ve ever done. I couldn’t believe that that could be taken away.”

Luckily, it wasn’t taken away. Although her hearing and timing were affected, Lynn persisted and continued singing. It’s an attitude that she intends to keep for the rest of her life.