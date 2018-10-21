Kailyn Lowry Thinks Jenelle Evans Needs To ‘Escape’ From Her Marriage To David Eason, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly worried about her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, after she called 911 earlier this week and claimed that her husband, David Eason, had assaulted her.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry believes that Jenelle Evans needs to get out of her marriage, and hopes that her very public emergency call will help her find the courage to finally be able to leave David Eason.

“Kailyn hopes that Jenelle’s 911 tape being released will force her to get out of a horrible situation. She thinks having this go public might help her to escape,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that while Lowry and Evans are no longer friends, and often jump at the change to talk bad about one another on social media, Kail is still worried that her Teen Mom 2 co-star may be in some danger, as well as her children.

“It’s no secret that Kailyn can’t stand Jenelle, but she’s still very worried about her and her poor innocent kids. This is not the first time that there’s been talk about David and domestic violence. His ex had a restraining order against him, and the way Jenelle has totally isolated herself with him has gotten a lot of people frightened for her – even Kailyn,” the insider added.

Kailyn Lowry, like many other Teen Mom 2 fans, was shocked to hear Jenelle Evans’ frantic 911 call earlier this week. Jenelle called emergency services claiming that her husband, David Eason, had “assaulted” her.

In the call, Jenelle is heard crying as she tells a dispatcher that her husband “pinned” her down in the yard and she heard her collarbone “crack,” revealing that she couldn’t move her arms. The reality star also claimed that she had just had surgery earlier in the week, and that she couldn’t breathe.

The Teen Mom 2 star also added that she had four children in the house at the time of the alleged assault, likely her three children, sons Jace and Kaiser, from previously relationships, and daughter Ensley, whom she shares with her husband, David. In addition, David’s daughter, Maryssa, was likely the other child at home during the incident.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans has been at the center of a ton of drama during her time on Teen Mom 2. Most recently she made headlines for reportedly pulling out a gun during a road rage incident.