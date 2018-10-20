Watch USC Trojans At Utah Utes Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel, Odds & Picks

On Saturday night, the 4-2 USC Trojans will hit the road to face the 4-2 Utah Utes, and there are some live streaming options for fans looking to watch the game online. As far as the books are concerned, by a small majority, most of the money is backing the USC Trojans to beat the Utah Utes. However, by a vast majority, the expert picks are in the opposite direction, predicting that the Utes will cover the spread and topple the Trojans.

USC Gives Colorado Their First L For The Season

Last Saturday, the Trojans beat the Buffaloes 31-20, despite the signal caller only making about half of his passes and throwing two interceptions. USC has had their trials this season, but it looks like they are starting to find a bit of a groove, as they have won three games in a row. In their meeting with the Buffaloes, quarterback JT Daniels completed 18 of his 35 pass attempts for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Michael Pittman Jr. led he air assault with six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Vaughns logged five receptions for 86 yards and one TD. There wasn’t much of a ground attack for USC, as Aca’Cedric Ware led the ground report with six carries for just 23 yards.

Defensively, USC has been mediocre at best this season, though the Trojans’ D certainly showed up last Saturday. The USC defense limited the Buffaloes to just 265 yards of total offense, and 170 of those were in the air.

The Utes Embarrass The Wildcats

Eight days ago, the Utah Utes obliterated the Arizona Wildcats in a blowout victory that ended 42-10. Signal caller Tyler Huntley completed 15 of his 19 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. Demari Simpkins led the air attack with three receptions for 78 yards and a TD. Unlike USC, Utah’s ground attack found the end zone on three occasions, including a TD by Huntley, who carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards. Zack Moss led the ground report with 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Armand Shyne logged eight carries for 53 yards and a TD.

Though they looked great in their last game, overall for the season, Utah’s offense has largely been underwhelming. The Utes rank 68th in total yards, and 48th in rushing and 82nd in passing. Utah has depended on their defense to win games, and they limited the Wildcats to 318 total yards, and 72 of those were on the ground.

Utah vs. USC Odds & Picks

As of the time of this writing, the Utes are favored to be the Trojans with a spread of -7. Where most of the books are with taking the points and backing USC, by a very large majority, the expert picks are with eating the touchdown and taking the Utes. Most NCAA football analysts feel that the lack of a Trojans run game will catch up to them in this meeting, and that the Utes’ defense will once again come through.

Live Streaming & TV Info for USC Trojans at Utah Utes

For those wanting to watch this meeting on TV, the game airs live at 8 p.m. EST, on the Pac-12 Network, and Pac-12 also offers streaming. If you’re wanting to live stream the USC Trojans at the Utah Utes other than on the Pac-12 Network, as CBS Sports documented, you can do so via FuboTV, and they offer a free trial for new users.