Chelsea Handler Says Her Success Is All Due To White Privilege: ‘Being A Jew Is A Bonus’

'I started to feel very gross about myself.'

Comedian Chelsea Handler said she owes all the success she has had in the competitive entertainment business to her white skin color and Jewish heritage.

“I just started to think about all the privilege I’ve benefited from in this industry,” Handler said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, as reported by AOL. “Being a Jew is a bonus. I had every advantage. Every door opened for me.”

Handler, an outspoken liberal who often criticizes President Donald Trump, said she started to feel “very gross” about herself when she reflected on her “white privilege.”

Chelsea says she feels really guilty when she looks around at minorities who have been less successful than she has been, and she attributes that to the advantages her white skin color has given her.

In 2017, Oprah Winfrey topped the Forbes list of the Richest Female Entertainers, with a net worth totaling more than $3 billion. By comparison, Chelsea Handler was ranked No. 98 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2016.

Handler: Maybe I’m Talented, Maybe I’m Not

“When I started to look around at people that don’t have as successful of a career or are working twice as hard to achieve the same things, I started to feel very gross about myself,” Chelsea said. “I wanted to explore it further…[starting] with my own white privilege.

“I’ve been badly behaved for 20 years and getting tons of money thrown at me for being a loudmouth. You could say I’m talented, but you could also say I’m not talented.”

Handler said the topic of “white privilege” is extremely important to her right now because she feels guilty because she believes she benefited from it her whole life.

Handler Blasts White Men

Handler also slammed white men, whom she blames for what she calls the “depressing” state of American politics today. Chelsea said the recent confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the result of “white male power.”

“For it to happen is just representative of white male power to me,” Handler said. “It just looks like a bunch of older white turtles and men who are 85-plus, saying, ‘Women, you don’t get a voice.’ And we have to say no to that.”

Handler, an outspoken feminist who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, said it’s time for women to come together to take down the patriarchy.

Handler has spent a lot of time recently engaging in political activism after her Netflix talk show was canceled after two seasons. Netflix’s Chelsea show debuted in 2016 and was canceled in 2017 after receiving mediocre reviews, according to the Hollywood Reporter.