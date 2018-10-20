Spiked Cold Brew Combines Wine And Coffee

Cafe Agave is trying something a bit different with their newest creation.

The Takeout recently reported on Cafe Agave’s newest canned cocktail, Spiked Cold Brew. This, much like canned wine, is to be consumed with caution. Spiked Cold Brew is a cold brew coffee combined with booze in the form of wine. Each can comes in six ounces, which is only a little more than a standard glass of wine.

Unlike other spiked beverages that achieve ABV by utilizing spirits or hard malts, those interested in purchasing Spiked Cold Brew will be able to find the drink at retailers who sell only beer and wine rather than solely at stores specializing in the sale of liquor. What’s more, the fact that Cafe Agave has used wine also means that the alcohol by volume for Spiked Cold Brew is not messing around. The percentage on one of these six ounce cans of wined up coffee is 12.5 ABV.

The flavor of this drink is described by the company as “coffee-forward.” Flavors available are the Espresso Shot, Caffe Mocha, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla Cinnamon. However quick one may be at slurping down a cold brew coffee should be at the forefront of a consumer’s mind, as they should proceed carefully, being mindful that these infusions could be tricky to sense the alcohol in due to their heavy coffee flavoring. Just as one may assume, this beverage is also caffeinated, much like its namesake; another reason the company tells consumers to proceed with caution. Caffeine content is approximately the equivalent to a half a cup of coffee per can of Spiked Cold Brew, and is made using Arabica Columbia coffee beans. Spiked Cold Brew is brewed for 12 hours. Three of the flavors available to consumers, aside from Espresso Shot, are made using real cream and sweetened using agave.

A press release states Cafe Agave’s target audience for Spiked Cold Brew as “entertainment seekers” in need of more variety. Co-founder Ami-Lynn Bakshi gave a statement to further explain the idea behind Spiked Cold Brew in the press release.

“It’s about a lifestyle. We are all constantly on the go, non-stop, 24/7. We talked a lot about how we always start the night out with a cup of coffee… From pool parties to roof top lounges, concert venues to music festivals, casinos to hotel minibars, the convenience of our super-premium real coffee cocktails will give entertainment seekers more variety over the usual beer and wine choices.”

The Cafe Agave Instagram is pumped full of images and mixing idea for the company’s new canned alcoholic beverage and adult coffee creamers.