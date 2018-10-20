Kourtney Kardashian Can’t Believe Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Still Together, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly can’t believe that her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, is still dating Sofia Richie. The pair have been together for over a year now, and they’ve allegedly shocked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by staying together all these months.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian never thought Scott Disick and Sofia Richie would have a long term relationship, especially since they have a big age gap between them, and not much in common with one another.

“Kourtney is surprised and shocked that Scott is still in a relationship with Sofia. Kourtney never believed that Scott and Sofia had much in common and always felt their age difference would create problems,” an insider told the outlet.

Kardashian, 39, shares three children with Disick, 35, is said to be surprised that Richie, 20, hasn’t already moved on to someone else, and is stunned that she’s continued to stay with an older man who has multiple children.

“Kourtney thought that Sofia was too young to stay involved with an older guy with kids and is amazed that Sofia has not moved on by now. Kourtney still has major doubts about Scott’s future with Sofia. Even though he has a special place in her heart, Kourtney tries not to think about a reconciliation with Scott as long as Sofia is still in the picture,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s famous sisters, and her mother, Kris Jenner, allegedly believe that she will eventually end up back together with Scott Disick.

Sources claim that Kourt’s family believe she and Scott are meant to be together, and that once they both end up single at the same time they will restart their romance.

Kris is said to be keeping her fingers crossed that Kourtney and Scott will be able to find their way back to one another and have the happy ending that alluded them the first time they were together.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spent nearly 10 years together, and during that time they welcomed three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3.

The couple split back in 2015 after years of being on the rocks, mostly due to Scott’s drinking and hard partying ways. He was also spotted getting handsy with another woman, Chloe Bartoli, just before Kourtney decided to call it quits for good.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!