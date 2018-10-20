Rita Ora Flaunts Her Decolletage In A Sexy New Instagram Photo

Singer Rita Ora is popular for her edgy sense of style, and by posting her sexy pictures on Instagram on a near-daily basis, she keeps her fans thoroughly engaged in her social media life.

The 29-year-old singer recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram which garnered more than 154,517 likes in less than 30 minutes. And it’s not surprising, because she looks effortlessly sexy in a white bustier top that provided a generous view of her cleavage.

She accessorized her look by wearing multiple chains and pendants, some gold bracelets, a gold watch, and lots of rings.

Per the caption and her recent Instagram stories, the picture is from manager-sister Elena Ora’s 30th birthday, or “durty thirty,” as Rita likes to call it. Per usual, fans reacted to the picture with countless emojis of hearts and kisses and praised Rita for her hotness.

“WOW, MY IDOL IS STUNNING. I REPEAT. STUNNING.”

Another fan called Rita the most beautiful woman on earth and asked her to marry him.

In the Instagram stories, Rita filmed herself dancing in a nightclub or a concert for her sister’s birthday and in one of the videos, Rita is seen lying on her bed with no makeup on while her sister, Elena, was shown getting dressed up for her birthday party.

Rita also shared a very cute childhood picture of herself and sister Elena. She wrote the following message for her sister on the picture.

“My best friend, my companion, my partner, my business partner, my Brain, oh and obvs my sis! This is a big one. I’m so so proud of you. Happy Birthday @elenaora you absolute legend. Now let’s get messy tonight #DURTAYTHIRTAY.”

Fans loved Rita’s childhood picture and many of them commented that she still looks the same.

Last year, Rita sizzled in a black velvet blouse by Saint Laurent and wore a pair of dazzling hoop earrings while taking her sister Elena to a lavish dinner at C London in Mayfair, per Daily Mail.

Rita Ora has also been in the news lately for allegedly dating 22-year-old YouTube star Twan Kuyper, as reported by OK! Magazine. According to the report, the 27-year-old songstress was seen “cosying up to the content creator and model as they enjoyed an evening at a restaurant.”

Rita earlier dated Rob Kardashian from 2011 to 2012, and was also in a romantic relationship with Calvin Harris, the Scottish DJ, singer, and songwriter. He collaborated with Rita on her number one hit, “I Will Never Let You Down.”