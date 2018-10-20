New Orleans Saints’ Jermon Bushrod Mourns Death Of Newborn Daughter: ‘My Heart Has Been Broken’

Tragedy has struck the New Orleans Saints family, and losing a loved one is never easy.

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to continue their momentum after a bye week which has them at 4-1, in first place in the NFC South, and riding a four-game win streak. As they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, the Saints organization is realizing they will enter the game with heavy hearts. The entire franchise is mourning the loss of offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod’s newborn daughter, who passed away earlier this week.

News started making the NFL media rounds as Bushrod was not at practice for the Saints on either Thursday or Friday. Many began to wonder as he didn’t make the trip with the team to Baltimore on Saturday, and not a lot of people knew what was going on.

Bushrod was originally listed as “questionable” on this week’s injury report for the Saints, but on Saturday, he was downgraded to “out.” The Saints did not say anything regarding the reason for him being downgraded on the injury report, but as reported by ESPN, the ultimate reasoning was revealed on Saturday.

Jordyn Lynn Bushrod was just one week old when she died on Thursday, but the news wasn’t made public until Saturday. It was on Saturday afternoon that Bushrod posted how his “heart has been broken” and shared two photos of his newborn baby girl.

My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday October 18th. She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally. We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support pic.twitter.com/VZjoc7vXZe — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) October 20, 2018

In less than 90 minutes, the tweet from Bushrod has been retweeted more than 370 times and received more than 2,600 favorites/likes. The messages from fans and others began pouring in to show support for the Saints’ offensive lineman during this incredible time of grief and mourning.

Along with fans, sports media personalities and even other members of the Saints roster began expressing their sorrows and sympathies.

We are with you. We love you. We are praying for you and mourning with you as best we know how. May God provide divine comfort to your entire family during this time and the days and years to come. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 20, 2018

That has to be an unimaginable grief. God be with you and your family. — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) October 20, 2018

Bushrod is in his second run with the New Orleans Saints after originally playing with the team from 2007-2012. He went on to play with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins before heading back to the “Big Easy.”

Jermon Bushrod married his wife, Jessica, back in 2012, and he even revealed that his return to New Orleans was due to her being originally from the area. The big offensive lineman will not be playing in the Saints’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but no one would possibly expect him to be there. Football is just a game, and right now, as they mourn the death of Bushrod’s newborn daughter, there are more important things to the entire family.