Michael Avenatti Mulls 2020 Presidential Run, Says Trump’s ‘Misogyny Is Wearing Thin’

Appearing on the MSNBC program Weekends with Alex Witt earlier today, Michael Avenatti, the legal counsel for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, offered up a few remarks regarding both his own potential decision to run as a candidate for the Democratic nominee for president, as well as his thoughts on campaigning against incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

As the Washington Examiner reports, Avenatti minced few words when describing his interpretation of Trump’s mannerisms and personality. Harping particularly on the notion that, at least in his view, women would be unlikely to support Trump in the 2020 contest, Avenatti described the president as a man with little to offer the female demographic.

“I don’t think they’re [women are] going to support him [Trump] in the same degree they did last time. I think that his misogyny is wearing thin, but ultimately, I don’t think he’s going to change his conduct. This is a man who has been demeaning women his whole adult life. The only way we are going to solve this problem is defeating him and removing him from office.”

President Trump has recently alluded to Stormy Daniels as “Horseface” and Avenatti as a “3rd rate lawyer” following his legal victory over the pair.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Daniels and Avenatti had filed a defamation lawsuit against the president, claiming that a tweet in which Trump referred to her allegation that she had been threatened by a man in 2011 over their rumored affair as a “con job” was defamatory. As Business Insider relays, Trump recently won this lawsuit, with Avenatti and Daniels’ case being dismissed by a federal judge. The plantiffs were further ordered to cover Trump’s legal fees in this matter.

Still, despite this most recent setback, Avenatti continues to mull his chances of making a run for the presidency himself. Admitting that Trump would be a difficult opponent to face in 2020, and saying that it would necessitate a “brutal campaign” bereft of a “message of puppies and daisies,” Avenatti nonetheless told MSNBC that he had visited 15 states over a period of the last few months, testing the waters to see if there was a public interest in his candidacy.

Regardless of whether or not the lawyer chooses to announce his run in the near future, he made it clear during today’s earlier broadcast that he would be campaigning on behalf of Democrats until the conclusion of November’s midterm elections.

Avenatti and Trump have been going tete-a-tete for some time now, with Avenatti’s client, Stormy Daniels, having alleged that Trump had an illicit affair with her in 2006. The proceedings have, at times, had a bit of a carnivalesque flair to them, with Stormy Daniels claiming that Donald Trump’s manhood resembled the character of Toad from Nintendo’s Mario Kart, as the Inquisitr has previously reported.

She would then go on to select a rather small looking mushroom subject as the fungus most closely resembling Trump’s member during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as Rolling Stone relayed.