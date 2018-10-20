Dorito Flavored Ice Cream Exists, Courtesy Of Big Gay Ice Cream

The newest creation is only available through the holidays.

Those living in New York City, Philadelphia, and the surrounding areas are probably familiar with Big Gay Ice Cream trucks. Big Gay Ice Cream is the brain child of Bryan Petroff and Douglas Quint, whose seasonal ice cream truck debuted in June, 2009, in New York City, and has since become a “whirlwind of publicity” as well as a declared New York City favorite.

By 2015, the company stepped outside of New York and ventured into Philadelphia’s Center City. They expanded even further in 2016, with a small-menu kiosk which features sodas and milkshake, titled Shake Society. Their cream flavors come with quirky names and bold flavors.

For this holiday season, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot has inspired a new creation from Big Gay Ice Cream. The Gritty Puckster, as it’s being called, is big, orange, and of course cheesy. Ice cream and cheese may not have been on the minds of snackers everywhere, but now the concoction has come to life for the holiday season.

As can be seen in the above promotional video, pure cheesy flavored ice cream, coated in crumbles of Doritos, is sandwiched between two chocolate cookies to look like a hockey puck. Penn Live also states that this Dorito-flavored frozen treat has a touch of taco seasoning into its mix. Big Gay Ice Cream is describing the puck as “thick, creamy, and spooky delicious.”

The creators of The Gritty Puckster have explained their idea.

“The team wanted to create a trucker, Big Gay Ice Cream’s take on a classic ice cream sandwich, that mirrored the great shaggy orange beast himself, and thought Doritos — a snack you’d likely munch on while watching hockey on the couch — might just be the perfect flavor.”

Those interested in giving it a try can purchase The Gritty Puckster for $4.50 at Big Gay Ice Cream’s Philadelphia location, found on 1351 South Street.

Pints of Big Gay Ice Cream’s various other bold and exciting flavors can be purchased in stores and shops in Manhattan’s East Village, NYC South Street Seaport, NYC West Village, and Philadelphia Center City. The Big Gay Ice Cream website also has a store locator for more specific purchasing location, via the Find A Store page. Their pints come in flavors such as Salty Pimp, Dorothy, Lunchbox, Birfdae Cëk, American Globs, Rocky Roadhouse, and Blueberry Gobbler. These flavors can also be bought online through Amazon Fresh in select cities, Prime Now in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Fresh Direct in NY Tri-State and Philadelphia area, and Jet in those same areas as well.