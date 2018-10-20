Lisa Vanderpump Not At Camille Grammer’s Wedding, Kyle Richards Responds

It's official, Lisa Vanderpump did not make the trip to Hawaii with the rest of the 'RHOBH' ladies.

It looks like Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend the wedding of Camille Grammer after all. This weekend marks the nuptials of Grammer and her beau, David C. Meyer, in Hawaii, and it appears that the Vanderpump Dogs founder didn’t catch a flight alongside her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump was rumored not to attend Grammer’s wedding this weekend to avoid stress due to the recent suicide of her brother, as well as tensions between her and the rest of the RHOBH cast. Rumblings have been swirling around the internet regarding Vanderpump’s status with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave. Vanderpump reportedly refused to shoot the opening title credits for the next season of RHOBH, which caused major drama between the ladies.

The news was confirmed this morning of Vanderpump’s absence when Richards posted a photo of herself alongside Grammer, Kemsley, Rinna, and Mellencamp-Arroyave on Instagram. The women were all sporting leis as they stood by a pool in Hawaii, with Grammer donning a form-fitting white dress.

When fans asked where Vanderpump was, Richards was not shy about responding.

“Camille looks so pretty and you too Kyle…but where os [sic] LVP,” one fan asked.

“She was invited,” Richards responded back.

“Is it true she is not going because none of you are speaking to her. Sad if true life is too short,” the fan responded back.

“Not true. She was invited,” Richards promptly answered.

Richards also responded to another commenter who asked where Vanderpump was in all capital letters.

“This is about Camille. It’s a special time for her,” Richards commented, while also including a shrugging woman emoji.

“I’m here for Camille. Not thinking about anything else right now,” she also added.

It appeared that Richards was taking a stand against the drama with Vanderpump and was showing loyalty to Grammer, her friend of many years.

Us Weekly is reporting that Vanderpump decided to pass on the big weekend to avoid a confrontation with the women over a lie she was apparently caught in.

“There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered. The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast,” an insider revealed to the publication.

Fans were also wondering where RHOBH star Erika Jayne was in the photo which Richards posted. Jayne is currently on her Pretty Mess Tour and is performing in Chicago this weekend. Jayne commented on Richard’s posting, noting that all the women in the photo looked fantastic.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing on Bravo.